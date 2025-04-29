Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly ‘in talks’ over Marcus Rashford returning to his parent club ‘earlier than expected’.

Rashford departed Man Utd during this year’s winter transfer window, joining Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £40m.

The England international was criticised for his poor form and attitude at Man Utd as he declined after he scored 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

It was hoped that the appointment of Ruben Amorim would boost Rashford, but they reportedly butted heads en route to him leaving in January.

It was initially expected that Rashford would depart Man Utd for a European side, but his form and huge salary provided major obstacles before Rashford took a punt on the forward after they sold Jhon Duran to Al Nassr.

READ: Manchester United player could lose spot to Liverpool signing in stunning champion transfer XI



This risky transfer has paid off, though. Rashford has benefited from his fresh start as he’s grabbed four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances.

However, Rashford’s season is likely to end prematurely after he missed Aston Villa’s FA Cup semi-final vs Crystal Palace due to injury.

Earlier this week, David Ornstein revealed Rashford is ‘highly likely’ to miss the rest of this season but will focus on being available for the next international break in June.

On Rashford’s injury, Villa boss Unai Emery said: ” He got injured [last] week and yesterday we did a test – it is his hamstring.

“We are going to try to test him each match but he’s injured and probably won’t be available for some weeks.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Slot sacked, Arsenal win league, Man Utd champions of Europe, Pep walks – 10 early predictions for 25/26

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal vs PSG, Man Utd in Bilbao, Postecoglou, Ballon d’Or favourite Raphinha

👉 Man Utd make ‘formal offer’ for La Liga star to replace ‘sentenced’ starter with ‘no obstacles’ expected

Now, a report from The Sun claims Man Utd and Aston Villa are ‘in talks’ over ‘whether to recall Rashford earlier than expected’.

Regarding his injury status and stance on a permanent move to Aston Villa, the report explains: