Man Utd feel ‘vindicated’ in Ten Hag sack stance as they ‘highlight’ Arteta success at Arsenal

Man Utd feel like they made the right decision to stick behind Erik ten Hag after the Red Devils recent run of form, according to reports.

Ten Hag oversaw a promising first season at Old Trafford with the Dutchman guiding the Red Devils to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, things have not gone to plan this season with Man Utd out of Europe and seemingly drifting in the Premier League before a recent mini resurgence.

But they have beaten Wigan, Newport County, Wolves and West Ham in the last five matches in all competitions and got a point against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham as they show some signs of improvement.

There is still some speculation that the Dutchman is facing the sack at Old Trafford but the Manchester Evening News claim that Man Utd ‘feel they have been vindicated in backing’ Ten Hag ‘amid the team’s recent mini-revival’.

The report adds: ‘Senior sources at the club believe Ten Hag has made good on his private and public proclamations that the team would improve with his strongest XI available.’

READ MORE: Gossip: Man Utd ‘in pole position’ for top target, Mbappe’s Real deal not done

Mikel Arteta didn’t get off to the best start at Arsenal but he now has the Gunners challenging for the Premier League and other major honours and the Man Utd board are hoping Ten Hag can show a similar turnaround.

The MEN add:

‘Well-placed sources at United have highlighted the patience Arsenal showed with coach Mikel Arteta after a tumultuous first half of the season for Ten Hag. Arteta was appointed in December 2019 and although Arsenal won the FA Cup at the end of that season, Arsenal finished eighth two seasons running under the Spaniard.’

In reality, the newspaper insists Ten Hag’s job has never been in danger this season but there are doubts over whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival will change that.

The MEN continue: