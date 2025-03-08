This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester United vs Arsenal is an iconic fixture chock-full of historic moments.

Patrick Vierra and Roy Keane kicking seven shades out of each other, Ryan Giggs slamming the ball past a shrinking David Seamen and exposing his manly mane, Arsene Wenger standing on the dugout at Old Trafford…

Sylvain Wiltord clinching the title behind enemy lines, Robin van Persie’s guard of honour at the Emirates after winning the title with United, Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney ending the invincible era.

In more recent times, a young Marcus Rashford scoring twice on his debut against the Gunners, Eddie Nketiah’s late winner, and, who can forget, Antony’s determined Ancelotti eyebrow before doing the square root of nothing.

This renewal is purely about pride for the Red Devils, while the Gunners aim to keep their wafer-thin title hopes alive.

Man Utd team news

Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are ruled out for Sunday.

Ruben Amorim’s side were so thin on the ground against Real Sociedad on Thursday that he could only name seven players on the subs bench, including youngsters Toby Collyer and Harry Amass.

United were short in midfield with Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen the only viable options, so he’ll be hoping that Manuel Ugarte is fit enough to play on Sunday.

Harry Maguire was also absent but stands a chance of making the squad, which would be handy given Noussair Mazraoui may be needed to replace the suspended Patrick Dorgu at left-wing-back.

The lesser-spotted Tom Heaton is also in the treatment room. Given Bayindir’s potential absence, things could get interesting if Onana picks up a knock.

Man Utd predicted line-up

Arsenal team news

The Gunners are without many key players for Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz still out.

While Saka and Martinelli could feature as early as April 1, their absence may force Mikel Arteta to field a front three of Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard for the fourth match in a row.

Raheem Sterling is an option to freshen things up, having last started against Leicester City on February 15.

Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice should start in midfield, but Jorginho is an option.

There’s no question that Jurrien Timber, William Saliba and Gabriel are Arteta’s preferred choice in their respective positions, but Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly continue to battle it out for the left-back berth.

Arsenal predicted line-up

Man Utd vs Arsenal: How to watch and listen

United and Arsenal headline Super Sunday, meaning you can watch the action unfold on Sky Sports Main Event, UHDR and Premier League. There’s also live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

Man Utd vs Arsenal stats

No Premier League team has ever beaten Man Utd five times in a row, which is a record Arsenal will break if they win on Sunday.

United’s next win against Arsenal will be their 100th in all competitions.

United beat Ipswich 3-2 last time out, but they haven’t won back-to-back games in the league since beating Newcastle United and Brighton last April.

United are winless (1D 5L) in six home matches against teams currently in the top eight.

Arsenal are unbeaten in five meetings across all competitions having won the last four.

Arsenal have scored in each of their last 11 visits to Old Trafford dating back to 2014.

Arteta will take charge of his 200th Premier League match on Sunday. The Spaniard boasts the highest EPL win percentage of any Gunners manager.

Ruben Amorim (Man Utd) quotes

Reflecting on the 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad:

“I think we played well until the penalty. But then the penalty, I think, changed a little bit the momentum of the game.

“I felt the team were a little bit tired in the last 20 minutes and that also helped them take control of the game in the final 20 minutes.

“Until the penalty, we were in control, had the opportunities. After our goal, we were really good because we were near the second goal.”

On if he will change formation:

“I think the system is not the problem; it is the way of playing. We have a lot of problems and we are trying to work on the problems. Every system needs different characteristics. I am still really confident. I will not change that”

On the need to be more clinical:

“That is clear. We are creating chances. Sometimes you don’t see it in the xG because we manage not to shoot, but the great opportunity is there and you can see it.

“We have transitions, we have situations, and sometimes we are missing something. And that can change, especially in this kind of game, that you need goals that can make a difference for everybody.”

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) quotes

On taking Lewis-Skelly off in the first half v PSV:

“I think it was quite clear that we have a liability there with the yellow card and his next actions that it wasn’t the moment to take any risk.

“A lesson to learn from him for sure, we will support and help him, and he needs to understand it.

“He is very intelligent and extremely demanding of himself. Straight away his reaction is like that because he’s a perfectionist. He has a good environment around him to learn.”

On his experiences ahead of 200th game in charge:

“It’s gone fast. Probably the number one [moment] was when I was sitting here on the first day, fulfilling that dream of one day becoming the manager of this incredible football club.

“There are many others but the other night was up there with one of the best because of the way we did it.

“A trophy, for sure. When we won the first FA Cup after everything we went through as a club the last few years, and the COVID season was really, really difficult as well.”

Asked if he has 200 more games in him:

“Win tomorrow. This is the industry, what happens. Try our best but I still have a lot of energy still and very driven to have more success.”

On United’s potential to surprise despite poor form:

“That is the history of that football club. The players they have, the coach they have, and watching the game last night against Real Sociedad, you come very clear that they are able to put a really strong performance.

“They can beat you on the day. We know that, we know the difficulty of the match and that’s how we will prepare.”

Man Utd vs Arsenal referee stats

Refereeing Manchester United vs Arsenal is as much an honour as it is a responsibility.

It may be a far cry from days gone by, but this is still a fiery fixture which produced 35 fouls and nine yellow cards, one of which was a second yellow for Diogo Dalot, when the sides met in the FA Cup this season.

In successfully keeping a lid on games, Anthony Taylor has been able to go relatively lenient this season. He’s averaged three yellows across 24 Premier League matches and has flashed his red card twice.

This will be his fifth United fixture and fourth Arsenal assignment of the campaign.

The experienced ref has overseen several high-profile rivalries, including West Ham 3-2 Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 3-4 Chelsea and Man City 1-2 Man Utd. It appears drama follows him.

Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction

There are some trends in this fixture which may inform the way you want to tackle it, including Arsenal’s four-match win streak that could become a historic five.

The Gunners have found the net in 11 visits to Old Trafford across all competitions, which sets up the possibility of both teams scoring.

On the other hand, the Red Devils have lost to each of the five top-eight teams to visit them this season, scoring just two goals from open play.

Arsenal’s lack of attacking depth has them leaning heavily on their defence at present, though you wouldn’t know it after they ruthlessly whacked seven past poor PSV on Tuesday.

Still, Arteta’s side have limited their hosts to 0.85 goals per game in Premier League away games. They’ve gone one better in the xGA stakes, allowing 0.70 per match.

xG suggests the Gunners should be favoured by a margin of 1.60 to 1.10, but that’s before we factor in United’s raft of injuries and how that affects the flow of the game.

Arteta’s side have enjoyed two extra days of rest and should be solid enough to withstand isolated attacks. We think they’ll dominate, win, and shut United out.