Man Utd vs Arsenal tickets already on sale for blockbuster Premier League opener

The Premier League fixture computer has delivered a massive opening weekend of football and there are none bigger than Arsenal’s visit to Manchester United.

The match will kick off at Old Trafford on Sunday at 4.30pm after the game was chosen by Sky Sports as one of the season’s first ‘Super Sunday’ fixtures and tickets are already on sale for the game.

General sale for the game will not take place for another few weeks but just minutes after the fixture was confirmed, official hospitality seller Seat Unique had listed tickets for the match on their site.

Tickets start from £299 per seat and get you a padded seat in one of the hospitality areas of the ground, a meal deal and a match day programme. The tickets are on sale and can be upgraded to the £449 ‘International Lounge’ seats that include a complimentary bar and two hours of post-match hospitality.

The tickets are some of the cheapest available on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Liverpool’s home game against Bournemouth on Friday 17 August will cost from £449 for Anfield hospitality, while Arsenal’s opening home game of the season the following week against Leeds starts from £549 for hospitality tickets.

Everton’s first home game against Brighton are some of the most expensive in the league with prices starting at £595 for the historic game.

Cheaper tickets will be available for all Premier League games but fans will have to enter club ballots and general sales in the hope of securing a more affordable seat for the new Premier League season.

Aston Villa will play Newcastle in the early Saturday kick-off on the opening Premier League weekend, while Brighton face Fulham and Forest will take on Brentford at 3pm.

Sunderland versus West Ham and Spurs versus Burnley complete the non-televised fixtures and Wolves against Manchester City will be the late Saturday game.

Chelsea versus Crystal Palace will be the first game on Super Sunday and Leeds will host Everton will be the weekend’s final game on Monday night.

