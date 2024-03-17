Man Utd vs Liverpool: The FA Cup omen that bodes well for Erik ten Hag

Manchester United face old rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup for only the seventh time in the last 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s men visit Old Trafford in the better form and as the strong favourites as they look to book their place in the Wembley semi-final and keep their dream of lifting four trophies alive.

This competition represents United’s last hope of silverware this season and could well play a major role in whether Erik ten Hag remains in his post as manager beyond the summer.

