Man Utd vs Real Sociedad prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Manchester United will do battle with Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday, with the sides locked level at 1-1 ahead of a date at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s side showed plenty of fighting spirit during a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the weekend, so hopes are high they can secure crucial progression to the next round.

It’s also a big week for the club off the pitch, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe announcing a pretty new circus that must align with the Glazers’ comical vision of how to run the club.

There are endless cracks to be made about clowns performing in the big top, but we’ll resist the urge because tap-ins aren’t for everyone. Rasmus.

Imanol Alguacil’s heavily-rotated side went down 1-0 at home to Sevilla, with their season’s success now hinging largely on this competition.

Their tricky press should be more visible in the second leg, particularly with the onus on United to get their foot on the ball and provide some build-up play.

The Red Devils have a chequered history playing Spanish opposition, as they’re currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak that follows a winless spell of nine matches.

Sociedad have also had their struggles against English opposition, but not when beating Man Utd 1-0 at Old Trafford in 2022.

Alguacil has navigated injury and high-profile departures year after year, most recently Mikel Merino and La Liga team of the season contender Robin Le Normand, to deliver European football.

Both sides’ European involvement next season hinges on this result so we’re expecting a real cracker.

Man Utd team news

Amorim has some big decisions to make but a small pool of players to pick from, even though United’s head honcho has confirmed Manuel Ugarte could feature.

Altay Bayindir, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, and Amad Diallo have been ruled out, while Harry Maguire is unlikely to feature.

Leny Yoro joined the walking wounded at the weekend and may be forced to miss this match, meaning a start for Ayden Heaven or a reshuffle involving Noussair Mazraoui.

The Moroccan has featured as part of the back three before and could partner Mathijs de Ligt and Victor Lindelof, flanked by Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu.

The midfield picks itself if Ugarte does indeed return, with Bruno Fernandes alongside him and surely Alejandro Garnacho continuing further forward.

There’s a choice to be made in attack but it feels like a critical juncture for Rasmus Hojlund’s confidence, so he gets the nod from us with Joshua Zirkzee in a supporting role.

Man Utd expected line-up

Onana – Dalot, de ligt, Lindelof, Mazraou, Dorgu – Fernandes, Ugarte – Garnacho, Hojlund, Zirkzee

Real Sociedad team news

Imanol Alguacil’s mesmerising brand of front-foot football was rarely on display in San Sebastián last week, largely hampered by the absence of Martin Zubimendi.

Los Txuri-urdin’s main man is fit and firing so returns to his role as the midfield lynchpin at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The visitors employed a 4-3-3 in the first leg, but we think the 4-1-4-1 they deployed at the weekend is more probable, with Takefusa Kubo, Pablo Marin and Brais Mendez given licence to press.

Jon Pacheco and Luka Sucic are ruled out for the visitors, with breaking news suggesting Jon Aramburu faces a race against time. If he’s fit, he plays.

England’s slayer Mikel Oyarzabal was a thorn in United’s side last weekend and will be hoping to get on the scoresheet for the ninth time this campaign.

Real Sociedad expected line-up

Remiro – Aramburu, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Lopez – Zubimendi – Kubo, Marin, Mendez, Barrenetxea – Oyarzabal

Man Utd vs Real Sociedad: How to watch and listen

You can watch Man Utd host Real Sociedad live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+. There’s also live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.

Man Utd vs Real Sociedad stats:

Last Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Reale Arena ended the trend of the away side failing to score in this fixture. The trend of low-scoring fixtures continued, with six of seven meetings producing under 2.5 goals.

Man Utd have lost one and drawn six of their previous 28 Europa League matches at Old Trafford. Four of those setbacks came against Spanish opposition, including a 1-0 loss to Sociedad and a 0-0 draw with them.

Real Sociedad (21) are the third highest scorers in the competition. Their average of 1.9 goals per game has been matched by Man Utd.

They also boast two of the meanest defences in the Europa League, with United limiting opposition to 10.3xG and Sociedad to 10.4xG.

Ruben Amorim (Man Utd) quotes

On his relationship with Jim Ratcliffe:

“It’s really good since day one, I think we are really blunt and honest with each other, he’s a little bit of a character, we are quite similar.

“I always felt the support of the board and especially Sir Jim. I cannot tell you the conversations but they are simple conversations, clear conversations and honest conversations.”

Responding to criticism of himself and the players:

“I think if we are being honest in this moment, everybody, me, all the players, we are underperforming this season.

“So we can always change that and I include myself in that part of the underperforming.

“You are talking about players like Casemiro, for example, that won everything and we know these kind of players can play so much better.

That is the focus. He was honest on that, the focus is to change his mind and change all the people’s minds.”

On plans for next season:

“We have a clear plan to address next season. Of course, we have the Europa League also, and we can reach the Champions League. You never know. It can change plans. We have a plan and we know what to do. We know what kind of players we need to bring.”

Imanol Alguacil (Real Sociedad) quotes

On an evenly contested first leg:

“I’ll take a little bit of everything (from the game). We have to live every moment in these ties. Sometimes we have to suffer, and other times try to come up and be able to generate chances to win. It’s about competing at all times, even when they make us suffer.”

Heaping praise on Man Utd:

“They have a lot of power, they have a lot of potential. They are well assembled, they come together… They force you to do a lot.

“They deserve much more. They are one of the best teams in Europe. You have to be very precise and have a lot of speed. They are very competitive there and we were able to hold on and draw, which has a lot of value.”

On whether it’s possible to win at Old Trafford:

“We know that it is complicated and we have to know who we are playing against, but why not?”

Man Utd vs Real Sociedad referee stats:

United will be glad to see the back of first-leg referee Ivan Kruzliak. They’ve won neither of the games he’s officiated and conceded a penalty in both.

French referee Benoit Bastien has been far more hospitable to British teams, overseeing Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich, and their famous 3-1 win against RB Leipzig.

He also took charge of Liverpool’s 1-0 win away to Girona and Arsenal’s 2-0 win when hosting Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Frenchman has a penchant for giving penalties having pointed to the spot 12 times in 21 fixtures, including two in six in the Champions League.

Man Utd vs Real Sociedad prediction:

This has been an evenly contested fixture over the years and United are in no fit shape to be trusted to beat anyone.

However, the level of individual talent they have, as demonstrated when Bruno Fernandes converted a free-kick like it was a penalty against Arsenal at the weekend, does mean they’re always in games.

We won’t go as far as predicting them to lose, but there’s value in backing the visitors to compete.

Bruno was also influential in the first leg, though United’s good work was later cancelled out by Oyarzabal from the spot.

They remain the most likely players to test the keeper at Old Trafford, taking 2.79 and 1.68 shots per 90 minutes respectively.