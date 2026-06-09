Man Utd are ready to sign either Leeds’ Karl Darlow or Wolves’ Sam Johnstone as an experienced back-up goalkeeper for Senne Lammens, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent part of last summer’s transfer budget on a new goalkeeper as Lammens arrived from Royal Antwerp to replace Andre Onana, who made a number of errors leading to goals the season before.

Despite potentially returning to Man Utd for pre-season training, Onana is ultimately set to leave Old Trafford as Turkish side Trabzonspor, where he spent this season on loan, are prepared to make an offer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said earlier this month: “My understanding is Trabzonspor will negotiate with Andre Onana and with Manchester United to try keep the player for one more season, again on loan.

“So if they can reach an agreement before the start of the pre-season, Onana will go to Trabzonspor immediately.

“Otherwise, he will join pre-season with Man United and we will see what’s going to happen.”

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Lammens had an impressive first campaign at Man Utd for such a young goalkeeper but now the Red Devils are looking to provide him the support of an experienced back-up Premier League player.

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And The Athletic have revealed that Man Utd are weighing up whether to make a move to sign Leeds goalkeeper Darlow or Wolves’ Johnstone.

The report claims: ‘Manchester United are considering a move for Karl Darlow as they search for an experienced backup goalkeeper. The 35-year-old’s contract with Leeds United expires at the end of this month and so he would be available on a free transfer. Leeds want to keep Darlow and are expected to offer him a new deal. United have also discussed Wolves’ Sam Johnstone as an option.’

Giving more detail, The Athletic continued: ‘Bringing in an experienced deputy goalkeeper is on the agenda too, should Altay Bayindir depart as expected. United are weighing up an approach for Karl Darlow, who is a free agent this summer following a good campaign at Leeds United. The 35-year-old dislodged Lucas Perri to make 22 Premier League appearances in 2025-26.

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‘Sam Johnstone, 33, is another option for United. Johnstone, who came through United’s academy, has two years left on his Wolves contract.

‘Both Darlow and Johnstone would count towards United’s homegrown quota. Tottenham Hotspur might present competition, being in the market for this position too.’

Bayindir, who signed during Erik ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford, will make way for either Darlow or Johnstone if they do sign for Man Utd over the summer transfer window.

On Bayindir, Romano said on X: ‘The current plan at Manchester United remains for Altay Bayindir to leave and get regular game time. #MUFC working on new backup GK while Tom Heaton stays as third GK.’

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