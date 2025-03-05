Man Utd ‘want’ to hijack Sociedad move for West Ham star as his future ‘takes a different direction’

Man Utd are looking to beat Spanish side Real Sociedad to signing of West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table after 27 games.

Man Utd made the decision to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of October before appointing Amorim, who has struggled to turn things around at Old Trafford.

Amorim has won just five of his first 16 Premier League matches since joining in mid-November and there are some rumours he could be replaced in the summer if things don’t improve.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday in a penalty shoot-out against Fulham, the only hope for Man Utd to end the season with silverware is in the Europa League.

Man Utd face Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 clash on Thursday and they will have an extra eye on the performance of Aguerd, who is on loan at the La Liga side from Premier League outfit West Ham.

Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Aguerd has ‘become a key player’ for Sociedad this season under Imanol Alguacil and that ‘has led the Basque club to seriously consider signing him permanently’.

However, Man Utd could now attempt to hijack that deal with the report adding that Aguerd’s ‘future could take a different direction’ as the Red Devils ‘have set their sights on him for the next summer transfer market’.

The Morocco international has ‘convinced the sporting management of Real Sociedad’ over a permanent move but ‘the situation has become more complicated with the appearance of interest from the Old Trafford team, who see the Moroccan as a viable option to reinforce their rearguard’.

Fichajes adds:

‘Manchester United are still looking for solutions to their defensive problems and believe that Aguerd would fit perfectly into their system. His adaptation to English football, after his time at West Ham, and his experience in La Liga make him an attractive profile for the Red Devils.

‘If the English club decides to go all out for the centre-back, Real Sociedad will have a very difficult time competing financially and could be forced to give up on signing him.

‘The outcome of this story will depend on the moves that take place in the coming weeks. While Real Sociedad continue to work on his permanent signing, the arrival of Manchester United could change the fate of the Moroccan defender, who will have to decide what his next step will be once his loan at the San Sebastian team ends.’