Man Utd want sacked West Ham boss to replace Amorim as unhesitating board line up three candidates

Julen Lopetegui, Max Allegri and Joachim Low have all been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have lined up three candidates to replace Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford if they decide to sack the head coach, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season with the Man Utd board deciding to replace Erik ten Hag with Amorim in November.

Amorim has failed to get improved performances or results from the players with Man Utd currently 14th in the Premier League table after 27 matches.

The Portuguese coach has seemingly taken Man Utd even further backwards with the Red Devils also exited the FA Cup at the fifth round stage against Fulham on Sunday.

Amorim’s players are struggling to get to grips with the former Sporting CP boss’ style of play, philosophy and tactics – but he will be hoping to get to prove himself next season despite recent poor displays.

Man Utd have only been able to provide him with one signing that suits his system, in the form of January addition Patrick Dorgu, but Amorim needs a lot more turn around the Red Devils’ fortunes.

But he may not last until the summer with Spanish website Fichajes claiming that the Man Utd board are ‘beginning to consider a possible change in their management following the recent results’ under Amorim.

It is understood that ‘the leaders at Old Trafford are already analysing possible replacements in case the situation does not improve in the coming months’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd plot ‘early termination’ of ‘too expensive lease agreement’; ‘most likely’ next step revealed

👉 Mailbox: Liverpool beat Man Utd on three key factors in post-Klopp planning

👉 Big Midweek: PSG v Liverpool, Arsenal, Rashford, Postecoglou, Man Utd, Madrid Derby

The report continues by revealing the three possible candidates to replace Amorim, including recently-sacked West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui: