Man Utd are ‘back in’ for Newcastle star in cut-price transfer as midfielder ‘approaches a crossroads’

Man Utd are ready to make an offer for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils should be looking to strengthen all areas of their side in the summer transfer window after a nightmare season in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim’s side are currently 13th in the Premier League table with nine matches to go after winning just 10 of their 29 games this term.

The current Man Utd squad are struggling to adapt to Amorim’s style of play, philosophy and tactics after the Portuguese head coach replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

One place Amorim wants more command is in the centre of the midfield with Man Utd often losing that battle and now there are rumours that they want Newcastle academy graduate Longstaff, who was linked with a move to Old Trafford back in 2020.

The Chronicle Live claim that Longstaff is ‘approaching a crossroads in his Newcastle career given the depth Eddie Howe has in his midfield’ with Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes making up their three-man midfield for most matches.

The report adds:

‘And Howe is looking to give teenager Lewis Miley more and more opportunities as he develops leaving Longstaff, at 27, knowing that first-team chances are looking limited. One of the lesser noted moments of the Carabao Cup final was Longstaff getting stripped and ready to go on for the final stages before Howe changed tact and brought on Emil Krafth instead. ‘It is understood that both Everton and Manchester United, back in for his signature, are keen on a cash deal this summer. With a year left on his contract Newcastle also know they can make a pure profit deal for the Academy product. ‘Newcastle fan Longstaff would leave with a heavy heart, given his affinity with the Magpies, but as he nears his peak years, it is vital that he plays regular first-team action. Man United and the Toffees have both scouted him in recent times.’

Chelsea legend Gus Poyet thinks Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma would be a great addition for Man Utd but doubts Danny Welbeck could have an impact at Old Trafford again.

On Mitoma, Poyet said: “In terms of quality, he’s good enough for Manchester United.

“The question is, can he take the next step and perform at an even higher level, as a club like United demands? He’s a top player, and I hope he does because he’s so important to Brighton. I love watching him play.”

Poyet added: “Welbeck isn’t the solution to Manchester United’s problems. I completely disagree with Wayne [Rooney]. Maybe he knows more than me, but from the outside looking in, the answer isn’t Danny Welbeck.”