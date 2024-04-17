Man Utd ‘want to part ways’ with £85m flop as Ratcliffe identifies ‘top target for summer’

Jeremie Frimpong could join Man Utd with Antony up for sale

Manchester United ‘would like to part ways’ with Antony in a bid to recoup some of the fee they paid Ajax for his signature in August 2022.

The Red Devils paid a whopping £85.5million to land the Brazilian winger at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Man Utd want to sell £85m flop Antony

They could have signed him for around half that amount earlier in the window but with negotiations coming so late in the day and Ajax having already sold so many key players, the Premier League club had to pay way over the odds.

Erik ten Hag had been heavily backed in his first summer at the club, spending a combined £130m to land Lisandro Martinez and Antony, two of his players at his previous club Ajax.

Antony scored on his debut in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal but that is as good as it has got for the 24-year-old, whose market value has gone down to £24m, as per Transfermarkt.

That is a mind-boggling £40m less than it was in September 2022.

The Sao Paulo-born right-winger has 10 goals and five assists in 77 appearances for Manchester United, who are now willing to cut ties with the big-money flop.

This is according to transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims new Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘would like to part ways’ with Antony.

It is claimed that United are hoping to get his high salary off their wage bill and recoup some of the huge fee they paid to sign him from Ajax.

Unfortunately for Ratcliffe, there appears to be absolutely no interest in signing the Brazilian international in the summer transfer window.

The signing of a new right-winger looks to be a big priority for Ten Hag, if the Dutchman – who is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked – is the man in charge next season.

A report from ESPN on Tuesday claimed that United are looking to replace Antony with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Jeremie Frimpong to Man Utd?

Not a right-winger per se, but Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is another player being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The Dutch international has been outstanding for Leverkusen this term and is most comfortable in right-wing-back, but Galetti claims he is United’s ‘top target for the summer’, despite Ten Hag not operating with a back five.

Frimpong would likely come in to play as a right-back under his compatriot, although he is capable of playing as a right-winger.

United will have to compete with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the former Celtic player’s signature.

Galetti claims Frimpong is viewed as an ‘ideal’ replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and it has been reported elsewhere that he has a £43m release clause in his Leverkusen contract.

