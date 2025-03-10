Man Utd are looking to replace Rasmus Hojlund with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible campaign with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe making the decision to sack Erik ten Hag and replace him with Amorim in November.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday and Amorim is already coming under severe pressure to turn around results and performances.

Results under Amorim have been worse than Ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford with Man Utd winning just five of his first 17 Premier League matches in charge.

The strikers at Old Trafford have come under particular scrutiny this season with Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scoring just five Premier League goals between them this season.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season and their attack could require some major surgery in the summer with rumours that Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho could leave.

And now GiveMeSport claim that Crystal Palace striker Mateta – who has scored 15 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions – is ‘a surprise name that has shot up their list of considerations as head coach Ruben Amorim makes early preparations for his first full season at the Old Trafford helm’.

The report adds:

‘Sources indicate that the Red Devils’ recruitment team made a key decision late last year to refine their scouting process, looking at players who could settle quickly and fit seamlessly into the squad. ‘The focus has had to shift away from more high-risk, high-reward signings and, instead, they are looking at more pragmatic options – players with proven Premier League experience who will not require a long adaptation period. It is understood that they decided to do this as part of the contingency plans in case the season did not end how they hoped. ‘It is in this context that Mateta’s name entered the conversation. The Crystal Palace striker has been in hot form in 2025, catching the eye with his goalscoring exploits, including two goals against Manchester United in February.’

Despite interest in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, there is a ‘belief internally is that Mateta could be the better option given the club’s immediate need for goals next season’.

Victor Osimhen, not Mateta, is Amorim’s ‘dream target’ but ‘signing him appears increasingly difficult’ as a potential lack of European football next season, unless Man Utd win the Europa League, making it ‘tough to attract him, and meeting his transfer fee and wage demands could be unrealistic in the current financial climate’.