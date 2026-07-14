Michael Carrick is the new permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Manchester United reportedly have a deal ‘done’ for Youri Tielemans, and they have decided which positions to strengthen for the rest of this window.

The Red Devils have been active in this summer’s transfer window, having landed Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow as their first two signings.

Man Utd have been made to go back to the drawing board for their midfield rebuild after missing out on several targets, while they have pulled out of a deal for Ederson Silva over issues with his medical.

And after landing Santos, it has emerged that the Red Devils have moved quickly to sign Tielemans, having triggered the release clause in his contract to sign him for around £35m.

READ: Man Utd copying Liverpool with midfield rebuild – but Red Devils need more

Respected transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano said on Tuesday morning that Tielemans has ‘completed his medical’ ahead of his move to Man Utd.

Romano said on X: ‘Youri Tielemans has completed his medical and signs today at Man United.

‘Understand the agreement will be valid until June 2031, five years.

‘Done and sealed.’

Man Utd’s deal for Tielemans should now be completed within the next couple of days, while their move for Darlow was finalised on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Man Utd reporter suggests next INEOS signing could be Real Madrid superstar

In response to the Darlow transfer going through, Man Utd reporter Samuel Luckhurst claimed that the Premier League giants intend to make three more signings after Tielemans.

Luckhurst said on X: ‘Good goalkeeping department at #mufc. United practically halfway there with incomings once Tielemans is done. Another midfielder, a forward and a winger ideally wanted.’

He added: ‘Move to #mufc four years in the making for Karl Darlow. United eventually opted for his teammate Dubravka in 2022.’

Karl Darlow’s arrival ‘set to trigger’ an exit

And the arrival of Darlow is to have a knock-on effect for Altay Bayindir, with The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reporting that the goalkeeper is now ‘set to leave’.

Wheeler explained:

‘He will provide back-up and competition for United’s first-choice Senne Lammens, with veteran Tom Heaton making up the goalkeeping group after signing a new one-year deal. ‘Altay Bayindir, who has been No 2 to Lammens and Andre Onana, is now set to leave Old Trafford. Onana has already agreed a new loan deal at Trabzonspor to play at the Turkish club for a second season.’

The Athletic, meanwhile, have stated that a third goalkeeper could leave United this summer.

Their report stated: ‘With Darlow set to join, Altay Bayindir is expected to leave in search of first-team opportunities.

Radek Vitek is also expected to depart, either on loan or permanently, for more regular playing time after impressing at Bristol City last season.’

READ NEXT: PL star wants to join Man Utd and become next INEOS signing in boost for Liverpool