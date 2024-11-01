Man Utd are keen to mark the start of the Ruben Amorim era at Old Trafford by signing Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Red Devils hierarchy decided on Monday morning that Ten Hag was no longer the right man to take them forward after a terrible start to the new Premier League season.

It has since become clear that Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim will be the manager to replace the Dutchman with a deal edging closer to completion.

Man Utd will pay Sporting’s €10m release clause and the Red Devils are deep in negotiations to thrash out the final details of the deal.

“It is a negotiation between two clubs,” Amorim said in English at Sporting’s pre-match press conference. “It’s never easy. Even with the clauses it’s never easy, they have to talk.

“We will have clarification after the game. It will be very clear, so it’s one more day. After the game tomorrow, we will have the decision made.”

Asked what he liked about the Premier League as he prepared to leave the press conference stage, he said with a smile: “Everything”.

And now reports in Spain have claimed that Man Utd ‘are in talks to sign’ Musiala from Bayern as the Red Devils ‘want to give’ Amorim a ‘bombshell’ signing.

Man Utd apparently ‘see the opportunity’ to bring Musiala to Old Trafford with Musiala’s contract running out in the summer of 2026, putting Bayern Munich at a ‘crossroads’.

Musiala is ‘regarded as one of the most promising talents in European football and his addition could bring a breath of fresh air to the squad’ and his signing ‘could mark the start of the Ruben Amorim era’.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Viktor Gyokeres to Man Utd: Why would he join a ‘doomed project’?

👉 Van Nistelrooy, Slot and £30m signings among five random reunions this weekend

👉 Big Weekend: Manchester United, Martin, Wood and the battle for fourth between Spurs and Villa

Amorim will hope to avoid similar mistakes made in recruitment during Ten Hag’s time at Man Utd with Gary Neville branding Antony and Casemiro “two of the worst transfers” in the history of the Premier League club.

Neville said on The Overlap US: “[Erik ten Hag’s] legacy will definitely be winning those two trophies but particularly the Manchester derby in the FA Cup final.

“That was a special day for every Man United fan that won’t be forgotten. It was a really, really great day and that won’t go away.

“I remember how bad it was when David Moyes got sacked and the problem is over the past ten years we’ve had another group of managers, including Erik ten Hag, who have not done much better.

“I just hope in five year’s time we aren’t looking back and still thinking that. It’s all about the club getting it [the next appointment] right.

“The performances have been really poor this season, the results have been shocking, the league position is terrible. So he can’t complain.

“His legacy is definitely winning two trophies in two seasons through a very difficult point.

“The recruitment to be fair has been appalling for ten years and he’s been a victim of that himself.

“I think he oversaw two of the worst transfers Manchester United will ever have made in the signings of Casemiro and Antony.

“They were signed for £140-150m in a panic after the Brentford and Brighton losses. I hope I’m wrong, I hope Casemiro can do a great job for the club for four or five years and I hope Antony comes good.

“But those signings are why United have had to go back into the transfer market and sign [Manuel] Ugarte and other players.

“That was the ultimate in poor management from those above Erik ten Hag. That should have been one big fat no when those two players became available for those prices and those salaries.”