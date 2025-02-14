Man Utd will look to sell Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window in order to fund a move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, according to reports.

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League table as they continue their terrible form this season with a crucial clash against 14th-placed Tottenham coming up on Sunday.

Man Utd have failed to improve under new boss Ruben Amorim after the Portuguese coach replaced Erik ten Hag in November with the Red Devils winning just four of their 14 Premier League matches during his tenure.

The Red Devils, who had Erik ten Hag in charge at the time, spent around £180m on new signings in the summer transfer window with Joshua Zirkzee, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte arriving.

However, that recruitment drive negatively impacted the January transfer window with new manager Amorim afforded one new player in Patrick Dorgu from Lens.

Man Utd are reportedly close to their Premier League profit and sustainability (PSR) limit with the Red Devils even considering sales of young players like Kobbie Mainoo and Garnacho to balance the books.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Man Utd ‘have a plan to sign a Barcelona star’ in the summer transfer window as they look to give Amorim more balance to his squad.

It is understood that Man Utd ‘want to sell’ Garnacho ‘to cover the cost of a blockbuster signing’ in the form of Barcelona left-back Balde.

The Red Devils are ‘planning an ambitious strategy to strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer transfer market’ with the Spain international becoming ‘a priority target’.

Man Utd are ‘willing to part’ with Argentina international Garnacho ‘whose sale could provide the necessary funds to complete the arrival of the left-back from FC Barcelona’.

Garnacho has proved effective in spells off the bench but is struggling to find a long-term place in Amorim’s starting XI as the Man Utd boss could look to better suited players for his system and style of play.

It is claimed that Amorim ‘highly values ​​his impact on the team and his performance in key moments’ but that ‘United’s delicate financial situation and the need to strengthen the defence could mean the Argentine is the sacrificial piece in the summer’.

On Balde, Amorim ‘believes that his incorporation would strengthen the left wing, where the team is still looking for solutions despite the recent arrival of Patrick Dorgu’.

Barcelona ‘will not let him go easily’ with Balde valued at around €50m by the Catalan giants, while a Garnacho sale shouldn’t be a problem after January interest from both Napoli and Chelsea.