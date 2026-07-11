Man Utd want to sign Championship midfielder after Ederson transfer collapses

Man Utd are now reportedly looking to sign Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes after Fabrizio Romano revealed that a deal for Ederson has collapsed.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in at least two, possibly three, new midfielders this summer as they look to give Michael Carrick everything he needs to be successful this season.

As well as midfielders, Man Utd are keen to bring in a left-winger and a full-back as a minimum, while they have also been linked to centre-backs and strikers.

But the midfield positions are taking up all of their efforts currently with Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos set to sign after completing a medical on Friday.

Transfer insider Romano revealed back at the beginning of June, like many other outlets, that a deal for Ederson was ‘100 per cent completed’ after Man Utd and Atalanta agreed a €45m fee.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Ederson.

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‘All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Ederson since May.

‘First signing: 100% confirmed.’

There had been rumours for a couple of days that the deal for Ederson had been stalling as he headed for a second medical in England, before Romano revealed on Friday night that a deal had ‘collapsed’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Éderson to Manchester United, deal OFF and considered as collapsed as Man Utd informed Atalanta. Atalanta believe Éderson is 100% fit and will welcome the midfielder back as part of their squad, as Man United changed their plans. Éderson won’t join #MUFC.’

Man Utd turn attention to Joao Gomes

And now Man Utd have reportedly turned their attention to Championship midfielder Gomes at Wolves following their relegation from the Premier League.

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Brazilian outlet Globo claim that Man Utd ‘have given up’ on Ederson and have now ‘contacted Wolverhampton to inquire about pricing and business models’ for Gomes.

Gomes is back on the market after Atletico Madrid pulled out of a move, the website explains: ‘João didn’t go to Atlético de Madrid only because, after everything was agreed between the parties, it was due to a move by the Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes. Mendes opened negotiations to transfer Bernardo Silva, whose contract with Manchester City was expiring, also to Atlético de Madrid.

‘It’s worth noting that Bernardo Silva’s negotiation came after João’s. The problem is that after everything was in place for Bernardo to sign with Atlético de Madrid, Jorge Mendes changed his plans and closed a deal with arch-rival Real Madrid. This angered Atlético’s management, who reacted by abandoning the signing of João Gomes.’

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