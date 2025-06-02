Man Utd are hoping to land promising attacking midfielder James McAtee from arch-rivals Man City in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a terrible 2024/25 campaign with Ruben Amorim’s side going down as the worst ever Man Utd side in the Premier League era.

Amorim failed to improve on performances and results after taking over from Erik ten Hag in November with the Red Devils finishing 15th in the Premier League.

A 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final also denied them any chance of qualifying for the Champions League and reduced their summer transfer budget in the process.

Man Utd have decided to stick with Amorim, despite a sh*t-show of a season, and they have already started to spend to give the Portuguese head coach the best chance of success next term.

There are reports that they have £100m to spend this summer but £62.5m of that is already tied up in a deal for Matheus Cunha with the Wolves forward joining over the weekend.

READ: Mailbox: Should Man Utd sell Bruno Fernandes? ‘Unfathomable’ or a no-brainer?

The rest of the money for new players will come from player sales with a number of Amorim’s first-team squad set to move on this summer.

Man City are also looking to offload some of their fringe players after Pep Guardiola threatened to quit if the Citizens’ hierarchy provided him with a bloated squad.

And Man Utd could benefit as Spanish website Fichajes insists that the Red Devils are eyeing up ‘one of the most controversial transfers in the transfer window’ as they ‘want to steal’ McAtee from City.

Man City starlet McAtee is ‘being closely monitored’ by Man Utd with the England Under-21 international failing to get regular game time under Guardiola this season.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘will entertain’ sale of second star to Saudi Arabia with Fernandes deal ‘close’

👉 Ferdinand insists it ‘hurts’ that Man Utd missed out on £29.5m signing to bitter PL rivals

👉 Mediawatch: Bruno Fernandes clearly joining Al-Hilal after he was ‘spotted’ at birthday party

It’s ‘a situation that is likely pushing him to consider a change of scenery’ and Man Utd ‘intends to take advantage of his situation to tempt the player with an offer that guarantees him playing time and a prominent role’.

Man City ‘hasn’t ruled out a move before the Club World Cup, and its directors wouldn’t put up any obstacles if a compelling offer comes in’.

Reports insist that McAtee will be left out of Man City’s squad for the Club World Cup as Guardiola couldn’t find room for him.

Speaking in April about whether McAtee will still be at the Etihad Stadium next season, Guardiola said: “For the age, I’d like him to stay. But I understand players want more minutes. He can play different positions but I don’t know how the squad will be and we will see.”