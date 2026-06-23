Manchester United are one of the clubs eager to land a USMNT star, who’s been suggested as a ‘smart rebuild option’ for Michael Carrick’s side.

For the last three summers in a row, United have had different priorities. Last year, in Ruben Amorim’s first summer in charge, he wanted players who fit a back-three system.

A year down the line, having reverted to a back four with Michael Carrick on the touchline, the midfield is the main priority, especially having lost a world-class option in Casemiro.

Atalanta’s Ederson is all but through the door, while Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali are both being pursued.

The former will cost £35million, and the latter pair are rated at £80-85million and over £100million, respectively. Whether United will push the boat out with the full fee for either Fernandes or Tonali remains to be see, but per Caught Offside, they have a ‘smart rebuild option.’

The report states United, alongside Chelsea, are keeping a close eye on USMNT star Tyler Adams, who currently plays for Bournemouth.

Indeed, they are continuing to assess midfield options, and Adams could be a good option given his low price and the fact he’s got a good deal of Premier League experience.

The report states Bournemouth are not looking to sell the midfielder, but an offer in the region of £30million could test their resolve.

READ: Man Utd directly tell Real Madrid midfielder’s ‘agents’ about ‘strong interest’ in signing him

United interest previously revealed

A couple of other outlets have recently suggested that United are interested in Adams, with one highlighting that some of his numbers are close to 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri’s.

The Daily Mail report stated: ‘The hugely industrious midfielder has plenty of admirers.

‘Manchester United have recognised his output as analysts point to stats that in some respects compare to, or better, those of Manchester City’s Rodri.

READ: Man Utd ‘weigh up’ approach for £50m striker who is shining at the World Cup

‘United have continued to monitor as they assess targets, Liverpool’s Andoni Iraola is an advocate while Chelsea retain interest.’

Adams is currently at the World Cup with the US, so it’s unlikely a move will be made any time soon to any interested side, but at £30million, it shouldn’t be a hard transfer for any club to get over the line.

With United looking at some very expensive midfielders, a budget option could be of interest.

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