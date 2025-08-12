A wantaway Manchester United attacker is said to be liked ‘more than any other attacking option’ on a Serie A club’s shortlist, in a deal which could hurt Juventus after he’d ‘committed’ there.

United have brought in three star attackers this summer in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. United hope the trio will help them to score more goals, with their top-scorers in the Premier League only reaching eight last season.

But after spending around £200million on three attackers, they’ll want to offload some.

Earlier in the window, it was revealed that Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia all wanted to leave.

Rashford has gone on loan to Barcelona, and Sancho looked to be closing in on a move to Juventus, with Football Italia reporting he had a ‘commitment’ to join the Italian club, but their one in, one out policy stopped the deal in its tracks.

But there are two more potential destinations for Sancho in Italy, which could hurt Juventus.

Said to not be ‘short of options’, Sancho is on the radar of Inter Milan, with an intermediary having held meetings to discuss the winger’s salary and the potential transfer fee.

But Inter are still holding out for the signing of Ademola Lookman, so with him as the plan A, Sancho is simply a back-up option.

There is also interest from Roma, which seems quite developed. They are said to be in ‘active contact’ and have received detailed information on Sancho.

The United winger is said to be a player that Gian Piero Gasperini likes ‘potentially more than any other attacking option’ on Roma’s shortlist.

However, the report states it ‘remains to be seen’ what decision the winger makes on his future, so it seems there is a chance he might not be open to the move.

That said, he was open to going to Juventus, and they finished just a solitary point ahead of Juventus in Serie A last season. That does mean that Roma were pipped to a Champions League spot by just one point.

However, Sancho was playing UEFA Conference League last season, where he scored twice and assisted five times, which included a goal in the final.

With that said, at least the Europa League would be a higher level than the European competition he was playing in last season.

