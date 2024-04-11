Andre, Joao Gomes and Rafael Leao have all been linked with Man Utd.

Man Utd are preparing for a big summer in the transfer market as they look to strike a deal for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, according to reports.

The Red Devils could undergo big changes at the end of the season after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club from the Glazers.

Man Utd set for big changes over the summer

As part of that agreement, Ratcliffe and INEOS have been given control of football operations with the British billionaire hoping to make major changes to recruitment and the infrastructure around Man Utd.

Ratcliffe has already moved to secure the services of Omar Berrada from arch-rivals Man City, who will become the new CEO in the summer, while he is making moves to bring Dan Ashworth in from Newcastle as new sporting director and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox as technical director.

There have been rumours on Thursday that Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has ‘resigned himself to the sack’ after players noticed a ‘change in demeanour’ of the Dutchman in recent weeks.

As well as Ten Hag, there could also be a turnover in playing staff with speculation yesterday that as many as ten players could leave in the summer transfer window.

But new players will also arrive with Spanish publication Fichajes naming three players who Man Utd are looking to bring in this summer.

The report insists that the Red Devils ‘wants to break the market’ for Leao with Ratcliffe looking to ‘put together a dream attack in the summer’.

Man Utd have ‘set their sights’ on the Portugal international and see him as a ‘potential solution to their goal-scoring woes’ next campaign.

Fichajes add: ‘Although Leao plays a similar role to Marcus Rashford, Manchester United could consider using the England international in a more central position to optimize his performance.’

He will cost Man Utd around €150m if they want to sign him in the summer and that price would ‘represent a significant obstacle’ for Arsenal, who are rivals for his signature.

Leao is ‘an attractive option for’ Man Utd and Arsenal but a transfer ‘could largely depend on AC Milan’s willingness to accept a more reasonable offer in the summer’.

Trio of signings for Man Utd?

As well as the Milan forward, the Red Devils has ‘set its sights on South American talent to strengthen its squad for next season’ with Fluminense’s Andre and Wolves’ Joao Gomes both on their list.

It is understood that ‘no formal offers have been made for either’ player but that ‘both figure as clear targets for the Old Trafford club ahead of the summer’.

Gomes’ price tag is set at around £40m (€47m), while it is likely that any interested club could get Andre out of Fluminense for around €30m, meaning a trio of deals for Gomes, Andre and Leao would cost Man Utd €227m (£194m).