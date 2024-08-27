Man Utd warned against move for Chelsea star amid potential ‘bomb squad’ U-turn

Man Utd have been warned against a move for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling as he doesn’t “fit the bill” for the Red Devils, according to Louis Saha.

The Red Devils are on the verge of sealing their fifth signing with Manuel Ugarte heading to Manchester for a medical as he prepares to join from Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd have already got deals for Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui over the line this summer with the INEOS era in full flow.

Erik ten Hag could still bring in more new faces before the end of the window too with the Red Devils linked to Chelsea outcast Sterling ahead of the deadline.

Sterling is one of 15-20 players who have been made to train separately from the rest of Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad at Stamford Bridge and the England international is looking for a new home.

But former Man Utd striker Saha doesn’t think the Red Devils should make a move for the Chelsea man despite the need for “extra flair”.

When asked whether he would welcome Sterling to Old Trafford, Saha told Betfred: “He’s a great player and I don’t understand why he’s in the situation he’s in at Chelsea. I don’t really understand Chelsea at all. Due to his age, I don’t see Raheem fitting the bill for Manchester United.

“I know that we need to find that extra flair, but I would prefer to see Marcus Rashford on top form rather than signing another player in the same position. I don’t see the benefits from that situation. I’d prefer to see an attacking midfielder, which is what Jadon Sancho is.”

There have also been rumours that Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho could go in the other direction as the former Borussia Dortmund star emerges as a target for Chelsea.

On Sancho links to Chelsea, Saha added: “That’s going to be a really bad piece of business, for sure, because it’s really hard to see how it can work due to all the other young attacking players already at Chelsea.

“I don’t see why he would be excited to go there and I don’t see him going to Chelsea anyway, but I could be wrong. There’s still space for him on Manchester United’s team, but the manager may want to sell him. I do understand though that Jadon’s looking for a solution to find first-team football elsewhere.”

MORE FROM FOOTBALL365

👉 Mediawatch: Man Utd abandon ‘faultless’ Fergie transfer policy as Klopp pies off Premier League rival

👉 Mailbox: How Arne Slot’s Liverpool can win the Premier League in ‘funny’ outcome for Tottenham

👉 Federico Chiesa to Liverpool is a desperate transfer for everyone involved

Chelsea are still looking for a new striker this summer with the Blues reportedly making a move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney on Tuesday, while there have been links to Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

On links to Calvert-Lewin, Saha continued: “To be honest, I don’t even like commenting on what’s going on at Chelsea. I just don’t understand what they’re doing. I’m not saying that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a bad player or anything like this, but Chelsea already have too many players.

“Players aren’t commodities, they’re people. They’re being treated like they’re just a number. I think what they’re doing is really bad.”

Trevoh Chalobah is part of the group of players training away from the Blues first team, nicknamed the ‘bomb squad’, with the former Man Utd target linked with a move away from Chelsea.

But now Chelsea could do a U-turn on Chalobah leaving Stamford Bridge with the defender potentially staying if Newcastle end up striking a deal for Axel Disasi before the transfer deadline.

The Athletic wrote: ‘Crystal Palace want Trevoh Chalobah, but there is a possibility he might stay should Chelsea sell Axel Disasi, who is the subject of interest from Newcastle. The club are wary they will be left with a lack of defensive cover if the latter leaves and they do not acquire a replacement.’