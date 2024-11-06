Man Utd warned over ‘risky PSR situation’ as Amorim faces ‘pressure from day one’

Man Utd face a “risky situation” around the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) if they don’t qualify for the Champions League, according to former Everton chairman Keith Wyness.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table and looking miles off the pace of their rivals.

Man Utd have won just three of their first ten Premier League matches with only Crystal Palace and Southampton scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils this term.

They are already 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool, while they are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League qualification place.

And, with their big spending in the summer transfer window, former Everton chairman Wyness reckons Man Utd will be close to breaching PSR rules if they fail to qualify for the Champions League two seasons in a row.

It cost Man Utd a lot of money to sack Erik ten Hag and appoint Ruben Amorim over the last week and Wyness insists the Portuguese coach needs to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Yes, they are now right on that line for PSR.

“The interesting thing is that we know they are on the New York Stock Exchange. If there is a material risk of them breaching PSR, that will have to be declared to the market.

“I’m very intrigued by that situation. They’ve had a very poor start to the season.

“If they’re not going to make Champions League next year, unless Amorim can bring a big resurrection in the second half of this season, then that will also add PSR pressure.

“They’re in a risky situation, so Amorim needs to deliver the goods. There’s pressure on him from day one.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been guiding Man Utd through their last couple of matches as interim boss and Gary Pallister reckons Amorim should keep the Dutchman on.

The former Man Utd defender told luckyblock.com: “My advice to Rúben Amorim would be to keep Ruud van Nistelrooy in the setup as it could be beneficial to him.

“He understands the club and knows the ins and outs of it really well, so he’ll have the knowledge that other coaches coming in from the outside won’t. The fans love him too – you can tell that by the way they reacted to him becoming interim manager.

“Ultimately, it’s down to Amorim though. If he feels that he needs a clean cut and that it should just be his staff, then that’s his decision. Having said that, I think it would be a good thing to have somebody who really understands Manchester United and Old Trafford.”

Pallister added on Ten Hag’s sacking: “The question about who should replace Erik ten Hag had been going around for months before he was sacked.

“I always thought Mauricio Pochettino was the right man for the Manchester United job. He’s obviously working in the US as their national team coach, but he was free earlier in the summer when the club was still weighing up their options.

“I didn’t really know much about Rúben Amorim before his name came up and he doesn’t appear to have that much experience of managing at the top level, but there seems to have been a good reaction to his style of management in Portugal. He’s won a couple of league titles over there and is a young manager. I like the cut of his cloth and the way he talks – it looks like he’s got some intelligence behind him.

“The fact he has a style if play that he favours will work well too, because nobody really knows what Man United’s style of play on the pitch is at the moment, so that will hopefully be a refreshing change.”