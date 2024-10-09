Man Utd warned over appointing ‘far better manager’ than Erik ten Hag

Man Utd have been warned about a potential “stumbling block” to appointing Thomas Tuchel by former Premier League striker Darren Bent.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new Premier League campaign with Erik ten Hag’s side picking up just eight points from their first seven matches.

Man Utd have won two of those matches with a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday seeing them dropping down to 14th in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag is now under immense pressure to turn around results and performances with Man Utd executives holding a meeting on Tuesday to discuss his future.

There have been numerous managers linked with Ten Hag’s job if the Red Devils decide to replace him over the international break or later in the year.

Max Allegri, Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe, Gareth Southgate and others have been mooted but former Chelsea boss Tuchel has emerged as the favourite in recent days.

And former Tottenham and Sunderland striker Darren Bent has claimed that Tuchel’s insistence on having a say on who the club sign could be a “stumbling block” for Man Utd, who are attempting to go in a different direction.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “You know, that’s the thing, if you’re looking on paper, right? Let’s take Gareth Southgate out of it and Thomas Frank, who I’m a big fan of. Thomas Tuchel’s a far better manager than Erik ten Hag. That’s just facts, right?

“It seems to me that the stumbling block with that is going to be, and we spoke about it before we came on the air here, about the recruitment policy.

“Because Thomas Tuchel is going to want to obviously have his say on who the club sign, and who he wants to work with, and the club want to go down that sporting director path, where those guys maybe identify the player.

“I mean, Tuchel coaches those players. So, if that’s the case, if that’s the route they want to go down, then Thomas Tuchel’s not the man for Manchester United, because he wants to be the one who picks the players. He’s quite combative. He wants things to be done his way.

“And if Man United don’t want to do that, then there’s no point in getting him in, as good as he is. He’s obviously got his way of managing, and the club have got a way that they want the guy to manage, so it’s not going to line up.”