Man Utd warned against ‘very awkward’ transfer for former player; Ten Hag told to ‘put his ego aside’

Louis Saha has warned Manchester United against re-signing former goalkeeper David de Gea as it would be a “strange move” for all parties.

There was a report in The Sun a week ago that claimed Man Utd were planning ‘an embarrassing U-turn’ which would see De Gea ‘return on a short-term deal’.

It is understood that Man Utd are ‘worried’ that they could be short of goalkeepers when Andre Onana goes to the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year.

De Gea and the Red Devils were close to agreeing terms on a new deal in the summer before Man Utd took the deal off the table, only to offer him another contract but on reduced terms.

The Spaniard remains out of contract but former Man Utd striker Saha reckons the Red Devils should avoid an “awkward” reunion.

Saha told BettingOdds.com: “Bringing back De Gea would be a really bold move and it could be very awkward. I question the management here – why would they let De Gea go if they want him back a few months later?

“It’s a strange move for me and you have to move on. They bought two new goalkeepers in the summer and now if they bring De Gea back it suggests that they regret that decision already.”

Jadon Sancho is still refusing to apologise to Erik ten Hag for his social media comments after the Man Utd boss dropped him for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the beginning of September.

Sancho, who now looks likely to leave in January, has been training away from the first-team squad since then and Saha thinks Ten Hag needs to “put his ego aside” and let the Man Utd winger back into the fold.

Saha added: “The Sancho situation could have been handled better for sure. Of course, Sancho has responsibility but the manager does too and he needs to help him. Everyone is losing in this current situation and ten Hag has to put his ego aside now.

“This treatment is not right, it looks like the manager is trying to get revenge to show he has the power. If you want big stars playing for you at United, you have to help them express their personality. When they make mistakes, you have to give them a platform to say sorry instead of treating them so harshly.

“Jadon is a great player and of course, he has made mistakes and hasn’t performed, but now the manager has the responsibility to help him fix this.”

Man Utd have lost five of their ten Premier League matches this season and Saha reckons their lack of energy in their 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday is down to the manager.

Saha continued: “There is definitely a sense that the fans are losing belief at United. The fans expect you to show fight and they need to see you challenge in games like this. We didn’t see the energy or the aggression required to compete in a derby game and they lacked spirit. That falls on the manager and the fans made sure that was understood.

“The players need to understand it’s not good enough. Ten Hag needs to be bold but sometimes recognise his own mistakes and admit to them. His decisions have an impact and he got some wrong against City and he should be criticised for that.”