Man Utd warning sent to Tottenham after Levy out calls and Postecoglou pressure

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan insists that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy “has nothing to do with” the club’s recent form.

Spurs lost 4-3 to Chelsea on Sunday evening as Ange Postecoglou saw his side record their sixth winless match in their last seven fixtures in all competitions.

Their recent poor form has seen them drop to 11th in the Premier League table and piled pressure on Postecoglou to turn results around.

Postecoglou brought a refreshing attacking approach after Tottenham fans had got used to enduring the more pragmatic styles of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has called on Postecoglou to change to a different style for certain matches and in certain situations.

Tottenham fans have also blamed chairman Levy with some calls for him to leave the club after 23 years in charge of the north Londoners.

Responding to calls for Levy to leave Tottenham, Jordan warned Tottenham fans that a change of hierarchy doesn’t always bring success with the ex-Crystal Palace chairman using Man Utd as an example.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “Who’s going to buy Tottenham and pay four billion quid that Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy will want?

“How does it work when you get someone in the door? Because it’s working really well at the moment with Manchester United and Jim Ratcliffe, this new intellectual capital that’s coming in.

“Just what happened on the field against Chelsea and Brighton has nothing to do with the owner. That’s to do with the manager and what he decides to do in the game.

“Now, I do agree that in order for Tottenham to be more competitive, and you go back to the seasons when they’d lost the Champions League final, the argument is, why didn’t they back it then?

“People came out, David Pleat sat in the studio and said it was nothing to do with Levy.

“It was to do with Mauricio Pochettino didn’t want any new players. Pochettino sings a different song.

“The bottom line is, is if you don’t win anything and you’re commercially a very successful football club and you built a wonderful stadium, you’re going to be sat in a situation where people like Jamie Carragher or anybody else, or even the Tottenham fans that have their moments with Daniel Levy, are going to sit there and say, time for a change.”

