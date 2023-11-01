Warnock claims Man Utd signings would not get in Huddersfield team as he makes Ten Hag sack claim

Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock insists some big-money signings at Manchester United wouldn’t have got into his team at Huddersfield Town.

The Red Devils have had a terrible start to the new season with Erik ten Hag’s side losing five of their opening ten Premier League matches, while they are also struggling in their Champions League group.

Ten Hag had a positive first season in charge last term with the Dutchman guiding them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But their start to the new season has seen Ten Hag and many of his players come under enormous pressure, especially those they’ve paid huge sums of money for.

Antony, in particular, has been criticised over the last few weeks with Man Utd fans expecting far more from their £85m signing from Ajax.

The Brazilian joined in August 2022 but he’s only contributed four goals and two assists in 32 Premier League appearances since moving to Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Gary Neville epitomises ‘delirium to despair’ Man Utd problem as pundit told to ‘get a grip’

And Warnock has hinted that Antony and other big-money signings at Man Utd would have failed to get into his squad at Huddersfield, where Warnock left earlier this season.

“I thought when he first came over he was going to be the answer because I thought it needed a disciplinarian in that environment,” Warnock told talkSPORT. “But I’ve got to say I’ve not enjoyed watching how he’s gone about it.

“The money that he’s spent, people forget. Whatever you think about the owners they’ve spent some massive money. Some of the players, they’ve spent £60-70million. I wouldn’t have had them with me at Huddersfield.”

When asked if he thought Ten Hag would last in the Man Utd hotseat, Warnock added: “I don’t think he will personally. I’m not sure he wants to last either. I think he knows he’s banging his head against a brick wall.”

Responding to BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty’s claim that the Antony signing “is on Ten Hag”, former Man Utd defender Gary Neville put the blame at the Glazers’ door.

Neville wrote on X: “Hi Phil I get what you’re saying but if the kids ask for something on a continual basis and the parents keep writing the cheque who do you blame? Context on Antony. We’d just lost to Brighton and Brentford and the club was in reactive panic mode as per usual and sanctioned and said ‘Yes’ to Casemiro and Antony.

“It’s all on the Glazers for complete panic and lack of leadership! They’ve done this for 10 years. CR7 to City and panic. Alexis to City and panic. Ajax couldn’t believe we’d offered that money. Owners and Directors sanction deals. Now I agree Antony needs to do better but it was never a deal to do in those circumstances.”