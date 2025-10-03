Ex-Premier League boss tells Man Utd he will replace Amorim ‘for nothing’ after sack update

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock has said he will replace Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim for free after a latest sack update.

The Red Devils are having another nightmare campaign with Amorim’s side failing to improve results from their poor 2024/25 season.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League after losing 3-1 to Brentford at the weekend. They are also out of the League Cup after losing to League Two side Grimsby Town.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate, Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, Fulham’s Marco Silva, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and others have been linked to potentially taking over from Amorim if he’s sacked.

There have been rumours that Amorim could face ‘serious repercussions’ if Man Utd fail to beat newly-promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday.

However, The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell insists that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to give Amorim until the end of the season to get things right.

Whitwell told the Talk of the Devils podcast: “It is a big match, they need to beat Sunderland.

“I still think, from speaking to people, even if they lost to Sunderland, I don’t think that would be the end for Ruben Amorim. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the ultimate decision maker on this, really.

“He would take recommendations from Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox and the Glazers have a voice on this as well. But Ratcliffe is the one to decide, really.

“I’m told he actually wants to give Amorim the full season because it’s a new squad to a degree, him trying to get his methods across even more so. That’s the current message, at least from the top with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.”

Former Sheffield Utd manager Neil Warnock found it amusing when Amorim pulled out a tactics board as they were losing 2-0 to Grimsby in the League Cup and moved magnets around the page.

Warnock told talkSPORT: “Have you ever laughed as much in your life when he had the Subbuteo table on his lap.

“I’m looking at that and thinking ‘I cannot believe what he’s just done in front of the cameras’ I’ve seen it all’.”

Warnock, who finally seems to be enjoying retirement after taking over Scottish side Aberdeen last season as an interim manager, has jokingly thrown his hat into the ring to replace Amorim at Man Utd.

The 76-year-old said: “I’m available if they’re struggling. I won’t charge you, I’ll do it for nothing. Put my name in the hat.”

