Man Utd watching PL star ‘closely’ as £60m release clause is revealed with transfer ‘almost inevitable’

Man Utd and Tottenham are closely monitoring Wolves forward Matheus Cunha ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the table after 24 matches.

Amorim replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag in November but the Portuguese head coach has struggled to improve performances or results, with Gary Neville claiming it’s “got a lot worse”.

Man Utd brought in Patrick Dorgu to help Amorim get the best out of his formation and playing style but decided not to sign another attacker after becoming frustrated in their transfer attempts.

One forward who was linked with a move before the deadline was Wolves’ Cunha with the Brazilian contributing 11 goals and four assists in 23 Premier League appearances this term.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira recently warned the forward about his “body language” after they lost 3-1 to Chelsea in the Premier League in January.

Pereira said: “He’s a captain. He can be frustrated as he wants to win but everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I don’t like his body language. I understand it now, I won’t understand it next time.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd legend Scholes claims Amorim decision proves his ‘head is fried’ and tells him to sell four players

👉 Man Utd: Report reveals Rashford’s response to Sancho ‘freedom’ dig with ‘bridges burned’

👉 Life after Man Utd? Pogba second-worst in ranking of post-Fergie departees…

But that hasn’t put Man Utd off with Spanish newspaper AS claiming that the Red Devils and Tottenham are ‘following his development very closely’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

The publication adds that Cunha’s ‘new release clause is set at just over 70 million euros (£60m), which will take effect from this June and will not change if the team is relegated to the Championship, although it could be negotiated’.

That represents a ‘bargain for one of the most in-form players this season’ and he ‘does not close the door to a potential exit in the coming months’ despite his renewal until 2029.

The report adds: ‘Several teams called the offices of the Molineux Stadium in search of the striker, although Wolves rejected each and every one of the approaches, especially from Arsenal and Nottingham Forest . Despite their attempts to retain their star, his departure is almost inevitable.’

Speaking after renewing his deal at Molineux, Cunha said: “Everyone wants something more for their career , but I feel like this is the time to keep fighting and show everyone what we have and the love I want to give back. I know we’re not in a perfect situation right now, but we’re still trying to give our best to give good things to the fans and the club.”

Arsenal were linked particularly heavily with Cunha but Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently warned the Gunners off a move for the 25-year-old.

Carragher said: “He’s a good player but I wouldn’t be paying £65m for him. I’m not sure where he would play for Arsenal.”