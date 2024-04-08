Wayne Rooney hit out at a Manchester United player after Erik ten Hag’s side held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Man Utd overcame a difficult first half to earn a point against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated the beginning of the match and led at the break as Luis Duiz broke the deadlock.

“It’s sloppy…”

Stunning goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo saw Man Utd turn the game around after the interval but a late penalty from Mohamed Salah brought the match level with five minutes remaining.

This draw does not help Man Utd too much as they are 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They are also at risk of missing out on Europe completely as West Ham, Newcastle United and Chelsea are pushing to finish sixth.

As Liverpool pushed for an equaliser, they were awarded a penalty as Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Harvey Elliott and Salah calmly converted his spot-kick to make it 2-2.

Speaking post-match, Rooney said it was a “very poor” act from Wan-Bissaka to help Liverpool level the game.

“When you go back a bit, Bruno Fernandes is too easy to get past when Joe Gomez is taking his run down the line,” Rooney said on Premier League productions.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool: Arrogance, Fernandes, Elliott, title race, Allardyce, Amad



“Bruno dives in and lets him get past, which is why Aaron Wan-Bissaka then has to come out. If he stays on his feet you don’t get to this situation. But it’s very poor from Wan-Bissaka.

“It’s sloppy. When you go to ground like that, you run the risk of giving a penalty away.”

Mainoo explained after the final whistle why Man Utd are feeling “disappointed” despite earning an impressive draw against Liverpool.

“We’re disappointed to be honest,” Mainoo told reporters.

READ MORE: Man United-Liverpool delivers drama, chaos, nonsense, comedy and a result that helps neither



“I feel like the second half we performed really well, picked it up and the lads worked really, really hard and it’s just minor little mistakes, not really that major, and if we ironed them out we would win the game.

“Of course it’s an unbelievable feeling, my first professional Old Trafford goal and to do it in this fixture is amazing but at the end of the day we don’t get the three points so I can’t be too happy.

“I feel there were just little mistakes on the ball and off the ball. That can happen in games but I feel like that’s what’s cost us.

“Definitely it’s very tough. They’re a good side and they’re dangerous. It’s always a tough game, this fixture, and you have to bounce back from these things.”