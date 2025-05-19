Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has called for INEOS to re-sign one of their former players during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils need to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as a huge squad overhaul is required following a disastrous season.

Man Utd remain at risk of finishing 17th in the Premier League with one game remaining, but they can salvage something from their season by winning the Europa League.

Should Man Utd beat Spurs on Wednesday, they will earn a spot in next season’s Champions League and this would also boost Ruben Amorim‘s summer transfer budget.

Upgrades are required in various positions and Rooney named former Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea when asked who they ‘should sign’ this summer.

De Gea left Man Utd upon the expiry of his Man Utd contract in 2023 and he has enjoyed a great season in Serie A with Fiorentina.

As well as De Gea, Rooney has called for Man Utd to target Victor Osimhen and Marc Guehi.

“I would probably sign David de Gea back. I think Manchester United have missed him and he could still do a very good job for United,” Rooney told Amazon Prime.

“I would sign Victor Osimhen as the No. 9. I think he’s a good striker and would possibly be available this summer.

“The third one would be difficult but I would try to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. I think he would have a really good impact on the club.”

Earlier this year, Gary Pallister revealed his thoughts on a potential return to Man Utd for De Gea.

“I don’t like goalkeepers that take a chance!” Pallister said.

““I’m an old-school centre-half and a lot of them would be asking, ‘what’s the goalkeeper doing?’ if they saw Andre Onana do some of the stuff he does with the ball at his feet.

“That being said, he is comfortable on the ball, but I’d prefer my goalkeeper to stop the ball going into the back of the net first and foremost.

“If you’re bad with the ball at your feet in this day and age then you’re probably not going to survive in a Premier League side, but I’d still prefer my goalkeeper to dominate the box, be decisive and make good saves.”

When asked whether he’d prefer to have De Gea instead of Onana, Pallister replied: “I think David de Gea was released too early.

“I think he’s a very good goalkeeper, and I for one certainly wouldn’t have got rid of him.”