Man Utd: Wayne Rooney, Jamie Carragher react to Lisandro Martinez bombshell interview – ‘out of order’

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Carragher have hit out at Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez after his bombshell interview on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening, 10-man Man Utd suffered a 2-0 loss at Atletico Madrid. The Red Devils have now only won two of their first nine matches in all competitions this season.

Therefore, head coach Michael Carrick is under pressure heading into this weekend’s match against Leeds United, and he is the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

However, Carrick was not backed enough in the summer transfer window and Martinez pointed the blame at United’s hierarchy in a remarkable post-match interview after the Atletico Madrid match.

On Martinez, Rooney had some sympathy for the Man Utd defender, though he went “too far” with his comments.

“It’s a difficult one, because I always felt I was outspoken as a player and you want to have your opinion, but I think he’s gone a bit too far,” Rooney said.

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“The fans want to hear the players speak and care, you can clearly hear that he cares and want the club to invest more money in more players. To do that he’d probably be one of the players who’s out the door!

“In some ways he is right, in terms of the club needs to invest more in the top end of the pitch and the defence, but that seems like a bit of an agenda, that he’s wanted to say that because that doesn’t mirror the performance.

“I think its a bit disrespectful to his teammates as well, he’s disrespecting his teammates, he’s saying the team aren’t good enough. I think Bruno [Fernandes] is probably the only one who has any right to come out and say anything like that, as captain, but even then it should be behind closed doors.

“I think that interview is not going to help the situation the club is in at the minute. It’s going to bring greater noise, players are unhappy, they don’t trust their own teammates, that’s not going to help at all.”

“This will blow up, explode, and I think he’s out of order…”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was more critical of Martinez, who is “out of order”.

“It’s funny when players say that, they never talk about their own positions. Whenever a player goes ‘we haven’t done enough in the transfer window’, he won’t mean centre-back, he’ll mean other areas of the pitch,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

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“So the players who came in in the summer, how do you think they feel when he’s saying that now. This is not just me having a go at a Man United player.

“Last year, Ruben Amorim went for the people above him last season, and I said straight away he should be sacked, not just because of those comments. I was saying ‘you’re lucky to still be in a job, you can’t be having a go at the people above you’.

“I think your football club’s a family and there is a lot of stuff going on inside it, people are arguing, they’re not happy with this. I can understand he might not be happy with the squad, or Michael Carrick not, but as a football club.

“As a family, we all know with our brothers, sisiters, mums and dads, aunties and uncles they’ll be problems and someone who doesn’t like someone and people fall out here and there, but when you go through that front door you put a united front on, you protect each other.

“I think your football club is like that, and I hated it a Liverpool if anyone was speaking out of turn or having a go at the manager or the manager was having a go at the board. We’re supposed to be as one, it might be a bit of an act, but you have to put that act on as families do and as football clubs do.

“This will be the talk of the town from now, this will blow up, explode and I think he’s out of order.”

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