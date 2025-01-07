Former Premier League defender Wes Brown has backed ex-teammate Wayne Rooney for a coaching role at Manchester United after exiting Plymouth last week.

Rooney, 39, managed just seven months in charge of the Championship club and left with the club rooted to the bottom of the league with just four league wins across his tenure.

Similarly, his previous role at Birmingham City ended poorly winning just two of his 15 games while he managed a win percentage of less than 30% across his time at Derby County and DC United.

It is unclear what the future holds for the former five-time Premier League champion, whether it is a return to TV punditry or another managerial or coaching role elsewhere.

Brown has since backed his former teammate to make an impact at Man United where he believes he could make a positive impact as an attacking coach under Ruben Amorim.

“If Wayne wanted to spend time as a striking coach he would be absolutely brilliant at it,” Brown told The Sports Daily. “He was one of the best goalscorers we’ve ever seen and was a top playmaker as well.

“If he wanted to do that he would be very good on movement and things like that, he was one of the best to do it. Could he help Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United? I think all young strikers would love to listen to Wayne and his knowledge.

“When I was a young player I remember getting a few tips from Laurent Blanc and the little things like that can really help. If Wayne was on hand to give out some advice [at United] I’m sure everyone would be willing to listen.”

Following Rooney’s departure from the Championship club, Brown also honestly assessed his sacking and backed him to bounce back in the future. “I thought in some of the close games I saw they were unlucky but this is a results business and they couldn’t find enough wins.

“The owners have decided to go in a new direction but Wayne is the sort of guy to keep his head up and wait to see if another opportunity arises. He’ll be ready to take a new challenge again in no time but of course he’ll be really disappointed as he was so determined to do well there.

“It’s not quite gone to plan but we will have to wait and see, that’s football. Wayne is a good guy and it’s nice to see that they came to an agreement there.

“It definitely helps Plymouth going forward and he would’ve known that. He wanted to do well but it didn’t work out but he is a good human and would hate to put them under any strain in that sense.”