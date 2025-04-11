Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has been slammed by the French media after his “catastrophic” performance vs Lyon.

The Red Devils faced Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night and drew 2-2.

Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee got on the scoresheet for Ruben Amorim‘s side as they were let down by Andre Onana, who was at fault for each of Lyon’s goals.

Onana has been heavily criticised for this performance, but Hojlund is also getting pelters after another ineffective display.

Man Utd paid around £64m plus add-ons to sign Hojlund during the 2023 summer window. He enjoyed a strong debut season as he scored 16 goals in all competitions, but he has massively declined this term and was overshadowed by Zirkzee against Lyon.

READ: Forget Ronaldo to Obertan – De Gea to Onana is ‘single biggest downgrade’ and Amorim must ‘drop’ him



Hojlund was withdrawn after 63 minutes, and Zirkzee headed home in the match’s closing stages to give Man Utd a 2-1 lead before Rayan Cherki’s last-gasp levelled.

French media have not pulled any punches when analysing Hojlund’s showing against Lyon. Foot Mercato gave him a 4/10 rating after he his “soft shots” did not threaten goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

They said: “A failed match for the Manchester United centre-forward. It took until the 18th minute for him to get into action: he received a good pass from Dorgu and found himself in an ideal position in the heart of the box, but completely missed his shot without control.

“The rest of his game was of the same ilk: soft and not very dangerous shots, completely missed passes.”

L’Equipe, MaxiFoot and Homme du Match were harsher, giving Hojlund a 2/10 match rating.

MaxiFoot said: “The Danish striker was catastrophic. Missed controls, off-tempo calls, weak shots. A performance that was a complete failure.

“Replaced in the 63rd minute by Joshua Zirkzee, who scored with a header at the end of the match.”

Homme du Match added: “A very dull, if not listless, match for the Danish striker. A shot completely misfired in the first twenty minutes and then nothing.”

Interestingly, Hojlund was Man Utd’s lowest-rated player on L’Equipe, who gave a 3/10 rating to Onana. Alejandro Garnacho, Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte were 4/10, while Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui were 5/10.