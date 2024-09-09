Former Man Utd man storms off after furious training ground bust-up with Arsenal star

Former Man Utd striker Wout Weghorst reacted angrily to a training ground clash with Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber on international duty with the Netherlands.

Weghorst, who spent six months on loan at Man Utd from Burnley in the 2022/23 season, was left annoyed by a challenge from Arsenal star Timber during a training session on Sunday.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman was forced to intervene as the two players exchanged verbals with Weghorst explaining to Koeman about the tackle.

When told about the challenge from Timber by Weghorst, Koeman was heard saying: “I said something to you, I said something to them.”

However, former Burnley and Man Utd striker Weghorst would not let it go and Koeman shouted: “And now it’s over!”

Weghorst then briefly stood around with his hands on a training mannequin before gradually joining back in with training – but after completing the rest of the session he took his shirt off and stormed off the pitch.

Koeman, whose team are preparing for their Nations League match against Germany on Tuesday, was then heard insisting “he has no injury” after watching a visibly annoyed Weghorst leave the field.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE FROM F365…

👉 Top 10 Premier League summer signings includes one Man Utd buy and no Arsenal players

👉 Man Utd ‘not going to get rid’ of Ten Hag as Red Devils are told they’d be ‘crazy’ to sack him

👉 Koeman reacts to De Ligt mistakes as Man Utd defender produces nightmare Netherlands display

Netherlands boss Koeman insisted last week that Steven Bergwijn’s international career is over after his move to Saudi Arabia.

Former Tottenham winger Bergwijn on Monday completed a transfer from Ajax to Al Ittihad – a switch Koeman claims is based on money.

“The book is basically closed,” Koeman said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think that when you’re 26, the ambition should be sporting and not financial. He could have stayed at Ajax, that’s not bad either. And I think they pay pretty well there too.

“Anyway, everyone has a different view and it’s their choice. I personally wouldn’t have made it.”

Asked if Bergwijn had spoken to him before signing, Koeman said: “No. I think he would have known what I would have said.”

Georginio Wijnaldum, 33, was in the Dutch squad at Euro 2024 despite playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.

But Koeman added: “He had problems at Paris St Germain and this was the only opportunity for him to play. In addition, there is a difference in age.”

Bergwijn, who has 35 international caps, was left out of the Netherlands squad for the Nations League matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Germany.