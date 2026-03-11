Man Utd make £65m midfielder ‘high priority target’ after he impresses against Liverpool

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are planning to raid West Ham United for Mateus Fernandes, according to a report, with the Red Devils’ scouts impressed by the midfielder’s performance against Liverpool.

One of the areas that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are planning to strengthen in the summer transfer window is midfield.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, so the Red Devils need a replacement.

Even before the Brazilian star announced his decision in January 2026, Man Utd were keen on signing two central midfielders.

Elliot Anderson, Joao Gomes, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are all on the radar of Man Utd, who have taken a shine to West Ham star Mateus Fernandes, too.

According to Sports Boom, Man Utd have the ‘most concrete and persistent interest’ in Fernandes.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are said to have made Fernandes ‘a high-priority target to complete their midfield transition and inject dynamism into the squad’.

Scouts of the Premier League club have ‘personally monitored Fernandes from the stands, specifically during matches against Bournemouth, Liverpool, and Fulham’.

The report has added: ‘The scouting delegation selected these fixtures to test the player’s defensive discipline against possession-heavy sides and his playmaking leadership against well-matched opponents.

‘Reports from the United delegation emphasise that the player has passed not only technical but also physical resilience tests with flying colours.’

Fernandes joined West Ham from Southampton in the summer of 2025 and has scored three goals and given three assists in 28 matches in all competitions this season.

West Ham do not actively want to sell the 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder, but the London club are in real danger of getting relegated from the Premier League.

The Hammers value Fernandes at between €65m and €75m (up to £65m, $87m).

Sports Boom has credited Arsenal and Manchester City with interest in Fernandes, who has also attracted admiring glances from Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Liverpool, too, have an eye on Fernandes and could pounce for the midfielder should West Ham get relegated.

Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch said on Anfield Index: “He looks a good player, and they’re in a bit of trouble at the moment.

“He’s only 21 and he just looks a real talent, and suited to the Premier League as it is now as well.

“I don’t doubt he’s someone they’re kind of keeping an eye on and it’s all about what needs come up for Liverpool, do they need in that position, and does someone leave that opens up an opportunity?

“But if they do, they do watch these things and we’ve seen with the [Xherdan] Shaqiri deal, the Georginio Wijnaldum deal that they will look to these clubs that go down, and if they’ve got players they like they will go for them.”

