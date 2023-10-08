Pundit claims West Ham star who ‘hasn’t sulked’ would get into the Man Utd starting XI

Darren Bent has heaped praise on West Ham attacker Lucas Paqueta and thinks he would go straight into Manchester United’s starting line-up.

The Hammers have had a good start to the new Premier League season and could move as high as fifth with a win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Paqueta has provided two goals and an assist in nine matches in all competitions this campaign and produced a man-of-the-match performance in their 2-1 win over Freiberg in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Brazil international was linked with a move to Manchester City over the summer transfer window but a move never materialised.

Paqueta never made a fuss and former Premier League striker Bent was impressed by the 26-year-old’s professionalism during the transfer window.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “I wouldn’t say he’s too good for West Ham but what I will say, and it’s fair play to him, we’ve seen this happen before on both ends of the scale.

“We’ve seen players that are linked to big clubs and the move doesn’t happen, they come back and they sulk and they throw their arms up in the air, they don’t want to be there, they’re a problem.

“Then you get people like Paqueta, and I always go back to the Eden Hazard one. He was at Chelsea and wanted to go to Real Madrid, he didn’t get the move.

“That last season at Chelsea he was unbelievable, he did everything for that club, he even won PFA Fans’ Player of the Year. But for Paqueta, what he’s doing for West Ham as well, it looks like a match made in heaven.

“He can score goals, he can create, he works incredibly hard, he’s good technically, he’s good to watch. He looks like he really enjoys playing for that football club.

“Do I think he can play at a higher level? Absolutely, he plays for Brazil, I think he can definitely play for a team that’s in the Champions League but I think right now, what he’s doing at West Ham I think is fantastic.”

When questioned if he would make it into Erik ten Hag’s starting XI at Man Utd, Bent added: “Yeah. It would have to be him, Bruno [Fernandes] and Casemiro.”

“I really enjoy watching him play, I think he’s a good player. As I said, he works hard but the biggest compliment is that his attitude just seems to be spot on, hasn’t sulked at all.”