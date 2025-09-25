Ben Jacobs says Man Utd-linked midfielder Adam Wharton has a “gentleman’s agreement” with Crystal Palace, meaning he can leave the club next summer.

Wharton has impressed for Palace since signing from Blackburn Rovers in the January 2023/24 transfer window.

Bought for an initial £18million, his outstanding form for the Eagles has seen his value soar to €45million (£39m) on Transfermarkt, though Palace are likely to only entertain offers worth at least £60m.

Wharton was rewarded for his fine form with his England debut in June 2024 and a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for last summer’s European Championship.

The 21-year-old didn’t feature for the Three Lions, who lost the final to Spain, despite intense clamour from supporters to see him play.

Wharton showed elite mentality to bounce back from his international disappointment with a fantastic 2024/25 campaign, helping Palace win the FA Cup and finish 12th in the Premier League.

He has been a crucial player under Oliver Glasner, who lost Ebere Eze to Arsenal in the summer transfer window after Eze scored the only goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Glasner kept hold of club captain Marc Guehi after his transfer to Liverpool fell through, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wharton also stayed at Selhurst Park.

Wharton was linked with a move away in the summer, but nothing materialised amid reported interest from Man Utd.

However, a transfer at the end of this season now appears realistic, as Wharton has a “gentleman’s agreement in place allowing him to leave Crystal Palace next summer,” according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

Asked on The United Stand if Liverpool are interested in signing Man Utd-linked Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, Jacobs dropped the transfer bombshell regarding the Palace and England youngster.

“I’m not really aware of Liverpool making a particular push for a deep-lying midfielder,” he said. “Should Liverpool add, it might be more of an attacking midfielder.

“With the likes of Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba, we know that they’re going to be in demand.

“My understanding with Wharton is there’s this kind of a gentleman’s agreement in place allowing him to leave Crystal Palace next summer. So that’s clearly going to be one to watch.

“In the same way that Eberechi Eze, even though it wasn’t his release clause, was allowed to depart even after the release clause expired. I think Wharton could leave Crystal Palace next summer.”

Jacobs also says that Man Utd could add two midfielders next summer after failing to land £100m-rated Baleba, with Bruno Fernandes potentially moving to Saudi Arabia and funding a big transfer window not ruled out.

“And then with Manchester United and senior midfielders, I think there is a strong possibility that two come in,” he added.

“Could it be Baleba and Wharton or two other senior midfielders? Absolutely. First of all, because Casemiro could still depart, even though he’s found favour under Ruben Amorim. Second of all, because Bruno Fernandes could go off to Saudi Arabia, and that could fund the window in 12 months’ time.”

