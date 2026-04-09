Man Utd have taken Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali off their shortlist ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £250m in the summer transfer window but mainly improved their attack, while Senne Lammens came in as their number one goalkeeper.

Despite it being clear that their midfield needed strengthening, Man Utd frustrated supporters by failing to bring in reinforcements in that area.

And now Man Utd are set to rectify that problem in the upcoming transfer window by signing at least two new midfielders.

Casemiro has already announced that he will be leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte is expected to be sold.

That leaves space in the squad for more midfielders with numerous names being linked to Old Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window, including Newcastle’s Tonali and Crystal Palace’s Wharton.

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However, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs insists that both Tonali and Wharton are no longer viable options for Man Utd.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “Manchester United are not keen on signing Tonali due to his high fee and wages, feeling he wouldn’t represent value for money.

“Also, Adam Wharton could be ruled out, with the club viewing him as too similar in profile to Kobbie Mainoo.”

Reacting to the news, Man Utd influencer Mark Goldbridge added: “So you don’t think you’re going to get money’s worth out of a £100 million midfielder who is 26 and is one of the best midfielders in Europe. And you’re moaning about his wage.

“I mean, if you pay a £100m for a player, you’re going to pay 250 grand a week in wages, maybe even 300 grand a week.

“And if you want a good midfielder, you’re going to pay £100 million.

“But then you go, but if you want a best-in-class midfielder, they’re worth that wage.

“It’s always going to be problematic.”

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Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs will be disappointed by the news as he thinks Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton looks like a Red Devils player.

Giggs said on fan channel Webby & O’Neill: “First of all we’ve got to deal with our players who have gone out on loan, [Marcus] Rashford, [Jadon] Sancho, [Rasmus] Hojlund, we’ve got all them to deal with, but the priority is definitely midfield, I can see definitely two.

“It looks like [Kobbie] Mainoo is going to stay, Casemiro is going to go, [Manuel] Ugarte is going to go, and we need to strengthen midfield without a shadow of a doubt.

“I always like a left-footer in the team so I wouldn’t argue with [Adam] Wharton, I think he looks, to me, like a Man United player.

“Somebody who can handle the ball, passes forward, runs forward, Premier League experience, all of them have got Premier League experience, so I wouldn’t be against that.

“[Elliot] Anderson I like as well, solid player. Plays every game, I can see a Wharton and Mainoo, an Anderson and Wharton, I can see all of those scenarios, it just depends, British players are a lot of money and what we’re able to spend. But we need two midfielders.”