Reliable journalist reveals the four transfers Man Utd could make in January

Man Utd are eyeing as many as four new additions in the January transfer window depending on potential outgoings, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new signings in the summer transfer market as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe backed Ruben Amorim ahead of the new season.

Man Utd particularly concentrated their efforts on improving their attack with the Red Devils the fifth lowest goalscorers in the Premier League last term.

The arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have helped but Man Utd are still a long way from the finished article under Amorim, who came under a lot of pressure earlier this season.

Three wins in a row in October eased the pressure on Amorim but their inconsistencies have again shown in recent weeks, with just one win in their last four Premier League matches.

But Man Utd will once again be supportive of Amorim’s needs in the January transfer window as they look to push the Red Devils up the Premier League table.

And The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell insists that Man Utd currently have four priorities as they head into the winter market with two new midfielders a possibility if others move on.

Whitwell wrote: ‘Midfield is the priority area. United want a dynamic presence in the centre of the pitch, a player capable of winning possession and getting the ball moving forwards. United may even look to add two midfielders, a No 6 and No 8, depending on what happens with outgoings.

‘Adding a central defender could come on the agenda, while Amorim also mentioned his desire to be able to select a right-footed attacking wing-back for the left side.’

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Wolves’ Joao Gomes are all named as potential targets.

But reliable journalist Whitwell has insisted that, in January, Man Utd ‘would be seizing a low-cost opportunity, rather than attempting any long-term signing’.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher could be that bargain deal with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that a transfer to Man Utd could be struck for around £26m.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “I think there is a chance for Conor Gallagher to leave Atletico Madrid already in the January transfer window or eventually in the summer.

“This will also depend on the formula of the deal. Manchester United were interested in Conor Gallagher as an opportunity in the final days of August but Atletico said no to a loan move and they don’t have that kind of intention.”

“I think if maybe a permanent transfer proposal arrives, that would be different. Maybe something around 30 million euros (£26m), sources say that this could be the way to get Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.”