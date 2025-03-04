Chido Obi has impressed for the Red Devils in recent weeks.

Man Utd won’t be able to play Chido Obi in their Europa League clash against Real Sociedad this week after his impressive display on Sunday.

The Denmark Under-18 international came off the bench to replace Rasmus Hojlund against Fulham as the Red Devils exited the FA Cup on penalties.

Former Arsenal academy star Obi made more of an impact than Hojlund did in his time on the pitch with three shots compared to his compatriot’s one.

And that has led for some calls from Man Utd fans to start the 17-year-old over Hojlund in their next match against Real Sociead in the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday.

However, the Daily Telegraph have revealed that Man Utd had a chance last month to register Obi but they ‘opted not to’.

The report claims: ‘Obi could have been named on the revised A list that was submitted last month but United opted not to.’

Man Utd legend Andy Cole was impressed by Obi during the Red Devils’ match against Fulham and insists the youngster has “definitely got a chance” if he keeps developing.

Cole told Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel: “When you’re raw and you’re 17, you have no fear. I looked at him yesterday… He’s definitely got a chance.

“My nephew worked with him and my nephew said: ‘Yeah man, he’s got a chance’.”

Ferdinand added: “He’s still rough around the edges and he should be. But what I don’t have any fear about is that he will get chances.

“Because I watched him play against my two boys and the way he played yesterday was exactly the same. He’s not in the game but the ball falls and he’s there.”

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer was also impressed by Obi with the ex-Newcastle man describing the Dane as a “nuisance”.

Shearer said: “He’s been a real handful in there you know.

“He’s certainly offered a lot more than Hojlund has when he was on the pitch. He’s been a nuisance and tough to play against.

“I like what I see from Obi, I really do. He’s certainly given them a different option to play with.”

Ruben Amorim said after the match against Fulham: “I think Chido did really well today. Of course, he was a little bit naive in some moments, but you felt that, inside the box, he wants the ball – something the strikers have and he has.”

