According to reports, Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has given the ‘green light’ for the club to sign Lewis Hall.

The Newcastle standout is emerging as a credible target for Man Utd ahead of the World Cup, partly because his current club need to offload several valuable assets to balance the books after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Hall has emerged as one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League and he is unfortunate not to be going to the World Cup with England, so it is hardly surprising that he is not short of interest ahead of the summer.

Last week, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed Man Utd are among the Premier League clubs in the race for the £55m-rated star, but they face competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Now, a report from Caught Offside claims that the Red Devils have received a ‘green light’ from Wilcox for ‘priority target’ Hall, who the director of football is ‘pushing’ for the club to sign.

READ: Romano reveals ‘dream’ Man Utd summer signing as midfielder ‘gives priority’ to the Red Devils

The report also claims that the defender is ‘looking’ to leave Newcastle for a fresh challenge this summer.

They added:

‘Man United’s interest is believed to be genuine, with sources claiming director of football Jason Wilcox is a big admirer of Hall and is pushing the club to look seriously at a deal. ‘United are actively searching for a left-back this summer, and Hall has emerged as one of the leading options on their list.’

Romano update hints at imminent arrival

Hall stands out as an obvious upgrade on current Man Utd starter Luke Shaw, and they will likely target signings in various departments ahead of their Champions League return this summer.

READ MORE: Manchester United reach ‘the moon’ as Carrick plan post-Amorim becomes clear

Man Utd are also linked with several centre-backs, strikers and wingers, but everyone knows that their top priority is to sign at least two midfielders to fill the void left by Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

And in a new update, Fabrizio Romano has hinted that the Red Devils will look to “close” a signing before the World Cup.

Romano said: “From what I understand, Manchester United are in discussions with several players and, quite soon before the FIFA World Cup, they will decide on at least one priority target to go and close the deal.”

And this signing could be Atalanta’s Ederson, who has now reached an ‘agreement’ ahead of a move to Man Utd.

Romano revealed: “We know that Ederson is waiting for Manchester United. There is an agreement already in place between Ederson and Manchester United in terms of personal terms, personal details.

“Ederson will be more than happy to join Manchester United. Ederson is giving priority to Manchester United. United had face-to-face conversations with Atalanta, with a mission in Italy in the recent days to line up the deal, to prepare the deal, and then it’s obviously going to be on Manchester United to decide whether they want to proceed, give the green light or not.”

READ NEXT: 16 Conclusions from the Premier League final day: Spurs survive, West Ham down, Euro fighters