Wilfried Singo is on the radar at Manchester United, but Amad Diallo shouldn't be worried

Manchester United are one of the clubs reportedly tracking an Ivorian wing-back, with offers ‘expected’ in January, but Amad Diallo should not worry about his compatriot.

United’s defence has been the main downfall this season. They are in a good spot – seventh in the Premier League and just two points off third-placed Chelsea.

However, only the bottom five have conceded more than their tally of 18. Were they to shore things up at the back, they could be in an even better spot.

According to Sabah, United are one of the clubs who are interested in signing Galatasaray wing-back Wilfried Singo.

The report states that the Red Devils, Liverpool and Arsenal have all decided to monitor Singo following his Champions League performance against Ajax.

Singo received a SofaScore rating of 7.0 in the 3-0 victory, in which he played 90 minutes at right-back.

He made on key pass, created one big chance, made 92 per cent of his passes accurately, had 73 touches of the ball with only one unsuccessful, won two of his three tackles, made three interceptions, one clearance and six recoveries.

It’s believed that offers are will be received for the Ivorian in January. He has a €60million (£52.9m) release clause.

It’s not suggested which of the interested sides are likely to offer, but should Singo be signed by United, he’d not be an upgrade on international team-mate Amad at right wing-back.

While a lot of his stats are not available on FBRef to compare him to Amad, the ones that are show the United man in a good light.

On the front foot, Amad has taken 15 shots to Singo’s solitary one, has scored once and assisted twice, with Singo yet to score, while he has one assist to his name this term.

Amad has also played far more minutes than Singo so far this term, suggesting he’s a more valued asset at his current side than his compatriot is as his.

Singo has committed more foul – four to six – has been fouled far less, with Amad’s tally 14 to Singo’s one, while the United man has crossed nine times this season, with Singo doing so just twice, and Amad willing double the amount of tackles.

Singo wins on interceptions made – five compared to four – but of the available metrics, that’s all he wins in league football.

Should United sign him, they’d be making a mistake replacing Amad. And while Singo can also play as a centre-back, he’s not exactly covering himself in glory with his stats in defence at the moment.

