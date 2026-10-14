Man Utd decide Carrick sack timeline as Romano reveals ‘biggest story’ on Conte amid ‘agreement’ claim

According to reports, Manchester United ‘will’ sack Michael Carrick this season, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Antonio Conte.

Carrick is under pressure as the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season after 10-man Man Utd lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group phase on Tuesday night.

Man Utd have won only two of their first nine matches in all competitions this season, and insider Indykaila has claimed Carrick ‘will leave’ Man Utd ‘this season’, with his exit coming ‘once the board decides on his replacement’.

However, Romano continues to insist that Carrick has backing at Man Utd “at the moment”.

“Some of you are asking me, ‘could there be immediate consequences for Michael Carrick [following the Atletico defeat],'” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“And the answer is that nothing last minute, nothing like tonight or in the morning or in the next hours, is expected at Manchester United in terms of managerial changes.

“Manchester United are yet to make contact with any other manager to start a conversation [over replacing Carrick] or to prepare the future.

“So at the moment Manchester United keep supporting Michael Carrick.”

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Fabrizio Romano reveals truth on Antonio Conte to Manchester United

Romano has also commented on reports linking Conte with Man Utd after he appeared to outline his vision for the club in a recent interview, while an Italian journalist claimed that he is in the process of ‘reaching an agreement’ with INEOS.

Unsurprisingly, Romano has refuted those reports, though he has shared the “biggest story” on Conte after his recent comments.

Romano continued: “Probably the biggest ‘story in the story’, regarding Antonio Conte, is that compared to other situations in the past, when [he] always wanted to wait for a new season [to start a new job], have a pre-season, have his own squad, he would be open, this year in general [and] not just for Man United, to taking a job mid-season.

“So whether it’s Man United or something in Italy or different opportunities, Antonio Conte [is ready to start work immediately] if it’s a historical club [approaching him] because he does not want to go to the Middle East [to] just get the money and go back to Europe in a few years. His idea is to continue in Europe.”

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