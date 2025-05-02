Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has hit out at the referee’s performance in their 3-0 loss to Man Utd on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

The Red Devils produced a good performance to take command of the tie with Bruno Fernandes scoring a brace after Casemiro’s early opener.

Bilbao were the better side early on but Casemiro’s header after lovely work from Harry Maguire on the right, changed the complexion of the match.

Dani Vivian was then sent off minutes later after VAR reviewed a decision and awarded a penalty for the Athletic Bilbao centre-back pulling Rasmus Hojlund to the ground and denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Man Utd captain Fernandes converted the penalty before he made it three on the stroke of half-time with a lovely finish after Manuel Ugarte had flick the ball through to him.

But the Athletic Bilbao players were frustrated that VAR didn’t spot a potential handball from Alejandro Garnacho in the build up to the first-half penalty.

Athletic head coach Ernesto Valverde told reporters: “We protested a handball by Garnacho. I think the ball hit his hand… but the referee decided it was a penalty and a red card [for Vivian].”

Williams also mentioned the handball and sent a warning to Man Utd ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford next week, he said: “We are capable of coming back.

“There are some plays that raise doubts. The play before the penalty comes from a handball by Garnacho, which the referee doesn’t see.

“It’s a struggle between Vivian and him. At the slightest contact, he goes down, and it’s unfortunate that he called it.”

Williams, brother of Nico, insists Athletic Bilbao will give it their all to qualify for the final after admitting they weren’t “sharp” enough against Man Utd on Thursday.

He added: “We weren’t very sharp, there’s no need to make excuses.

“We’re 3-0 down, but we’re capable of overcoming that. We’ve already seen that Lyon gave them problems at home and we’re going to try and do the same.

“The work of the entire season speaks for itself. We’re in the final stretch of our dream. Our fans have always supported us and we’re going to give it our all.”

When asked if Man Utd had put the tie to bed in Bilbao, Red Devils midfielder Casemiro – who produced a wonderful display – said: “No, of course not.

“I give that message as it is not over. I know this Athletic Bilbao team very well, I know there have great players.

“We have to show a lot of respect and I ask on behalf of Manchester and everyone that we have to have respect them as an opponent because they never give up.”