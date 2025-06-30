According to reports, Manchester United have hatched a plan to replace a ‘deteriorated’ midfielder, with club chiefs ‘most concerned’ about this department.

Man Utd moved quickly to complete their first summer signing as they raided Premier League rivals Wolves to sign Matheus Cunha by activating his £62.5m release clause.

Recent reports have indicated that they are winning the race to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford after he scored 20 Premier League goals during the 2024/25 campaign.

The attacker has reportedly chosen Man Utd over Spurs, but a new report on Sunday claimed Brentford’s huge demands have tempted the Premier League giants to walk away and target a cheaper alternative.

Even if a deal for Mbeumo or a suitable alternative is finalised, Man Utd would still have loads to do this summer as a massive squad overhaul is required after last season’s 15th-place finish and trophyless campaign.

Man Utd’s next priority is expected to be a new striker, but they could also target a centre-midfielder amid reports linking Casemiro with an exit.

The 33-year-old joined Man Utd from Real Madrid for £60m plus add-ons in 2022 and he’s massively declined after a positive debut season at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is under contract until 2026 and Man Utd may struggle to offload him this summer due to his massive salary and poor form, though he has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

A report over the weekend claimed ‘condemned’ Casemiro is ‘set to stay’ at Man Utd, but this may not be the case as Spanish outlet Fichajes says they have picked out a ‘replacement they want to sign’.

The Red Devils reportedly ‘do not want to pass up the opportunity’ to sign Leicester City star Wilfried Ndidi as their relegation from the Premier League ensures he has a £8m release clause this summer.

It is noted that the midfield department is ‘most concerning’ for United’s recruitment team, especially because ‘deteriorated’ Casemiro is ‘showing signs of wear and tear’.

Man Utd reckon it’s ‘time to plan for his replacement’ and they have been ‘tracking Ndidi for some time’. The report claims they admire the Nigeria international because he is a ‘similar profile to Casemiro’ due to his ‘defensive strength and physicality’, while he ‘shouldn’t take a long adaptation period’ due to his Premier League experience.

