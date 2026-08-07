After finalising their sixth summer signing, Manchester United are now reportedly ‘willing to meet the price’ to sign left-back Jorge Salinas.

On Thursday evening, Man Utd completed the signing of Cristian Orozco, who is their sixth summer arrival after Andrey Santos, Karl Darlow, Youri Tielemans, Tynan Thompson and Kit Margetson.

But the Red Devils are not finished there, with it widely reported that they could sign another midfielder, while they could also recruit a left-back, winger and/or striker in the coming weeks.

A new left-back is emerging as a priority for Man Utd, who need cover for Luke Shaw due to his poor injury record.

The Red Devils have been targeting Newcastle United standout Lewis Hall, but Fabrizio Romano has acknowledged that it will be difficult for Michael Carrick’s side to sign him.

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Romano explained: “Manchester United are looking to strengthen at left-back and that could be one of their next priorities.

“At the moment, Lewis Hall is considered too expensive and Newcastle have absolutely no intention of selling him.

“Newcastle have already lost several important figures this summer. Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham, Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona, Bruno Guimaraes is joining Arsenal and they’ve also lost manager Eddie Howe.

“Because of that, Newcastle are determined to keep Lewis Hall. Only an extraordinary offer could change their position, so we’ll continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.”

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson has been mentioned as an alternative, but Man Utd are also linked with Racing Santander’s Salinas.

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Man Utd ‘willing’ to sign Jorge Salinas for 16 million euros

19-year-old Salinas, who can also play at centre-back, impressed for Racing as they secured promotion from La Liga 2 last season, having contributed seven assists.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Carrick has ‘approved’ the move for Salinas, and Spanish outlet Sport claims Man Utd are ‘willing to meet the price’ to sign him.

FC Barcelona reportedly had until June 30 to sign Salinas for eight million euros, but they opted against the deal because they feel they are already well-covered at left-back.

This leaves Man Utd and Atletico Madrid as the main contenders to sign Salinas, whose release clause is now worth 16 million euros.

The report claims Man Utd and Atletico would pay this fee to sign Salinas, while Racing sporting director Chema Aragón insists clubs will have to activate the clause to sign him because he won’t be leaving for anything less.

“He has a contract with us, as you know. So, if they don’t bring the release clause, you know what will happen,” he said.

“We value the assets we have. We consider them important. For the club, at this time, there is no other option than to try to strengthen the team and not weaken it by losing stars. The reality is that the club that wants him has to come with an offer.

“Hopefully he’ll stay. That would be our dream. We’re going to try everything we can to make it happen, just like we did with Gustavo Puerta at Christmas, to do it with both of them. But it’s also true that if significant offers come in, it will be more complicated.”

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