Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee have been underperforming this season.

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘willing’ to offload one ‘recent signing’ after ‘just one season’ at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been shambolic this season as they have stooped to a new low in the Premier League, sitting 16th in the table with one game remaining.

Man Utd require a major squad overhaul as their squad is far from good enough and unsuited to Ruben Amorim‘s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

United’s transfer business has been awful in recent years as they remain miles away from winning the Premier League despite sitting second in our net spend table.

Most of their squad has been criticised this season, with their forwards under the most scrutiny amid their struggles to create chances or score goals.

Man Utd paid around £36.5m to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Serie A outfit Bologna last summer and the Netherlands international has endured a rollercoaster debut season at Old Trafford.

After scoring in his Premier League debut, Zirkzee was dreadful for a few months and was deemed an “invisible” player, but his form in recent months has improved as he comfortably outshone Rasmus Hojlund before suffering a season-ending injury.

With Man Utd set to sign a new striker this summer, Zirkzee or Hojlund could move on to rebuild their reputation elsewhere.

Given their recent displays, it feels like Hojlund is more likely than Zirkzee to depart, but the latter forward remains linked with an exit.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Serie A giants Inter Milan are planning to ‘propose a loan with an option’ to buy to land Zirkzee this summer.

Now, a report from Caught Offside has revealed Man Utd’s stance on offloading Zirkzee, claiming they are ‘willing to let him go’ during the next transfer window.

It is noted that he could depart ‘after just one season’, with Man Utd reportedly open to cashing in for around 40 million euros.

The report adds:

‘This has put Italian clubs on alert, with Juventus and Inter Milan among his main admirers, while Fiorentina could also make a move if they end up losing top scorer Moise Kean this summer. ‘Zirkzee is understood to be of interest in a loan deal for Serie A clubs, so it’s possible that he won’t end up leaving permanently.’

Man Utd are also doing work regarding incoming, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming they are still leading the race to sign one of Amorim’s top targets.