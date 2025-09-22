Man Utd ‘would be willing’ to let Mainoo leave in January if one thing happens

Man Utd are prepared to allow Kobbie Mainoo to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window on one condition, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the new season with Ruben Amorim’s men collecting seven points from their first five Premier League matches.

After spending over £200m on new players over the summer, Man Utd failed to improve their midfield, which was seen as key area they needed to improve by many fans and pundits.

They were briefly linked with Brighton midfielder Calos Baleba but that serious interest is likely to be acted upon next summer at the earliest with Brighton demanding a huge fee.

Man Utd boss Amorim was criticised for publicly suggesting Mainoo wouldn’t be starting for the Red Devils unless it was at the expense of Fernandes.

That led to the Red Devils attempting to persuade Mainoo to stay and not pursue a loan move away in the final days of the transfer window.

Mainoo is yet to start a Premier League match this season with the England international making three substitute appearances and now Football Insider claim that Man Utd ‘would be willing to part’ with Mainoo in the winter window if they sign a replacement.

And Football Insider‘s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke added: “If he’s not playing regularly under Ruben Amorim, he might be keen on a move away, which was seemingly the case this summer.

“I just think it’s a difficult deal to do because United don’t really want to lose him. And obviously if United are to sanction a move from him, it would only be if they could bring in a replacement in midfield.

“I think as things stand right now, Man United are counting on Kobbie Mainoo and they expect him to remain at Old Trafford.”

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes thinks Mainoo needs “a proper partner next to him” when he plays and is baffled by his situation at the club.

Scholes said last week: “No I can’t [understand the situation]. He came onto the scene a couple of years ago and I thought ‘Wow, what a player’.

“His legs have been questioned, but go back to that game yesterday and it’s not all about that, they had plenty of possession. Bruno Fernandes can be fine in central midfield when he has hold of the ball.

“When you are playing against better teams, there are times when you’re not going to have the ball, and that’s when you have to know the position brilliantly. Every manager is clever these days, and Pep is the very best at getting people in behind his midfield. He had Foden doing it and Bernardo doing it.

“He had Doku coming inside. I’ve been there myself, you’re constantly looking over your shoulder, thinking where is my man, it’s a horrible place to be at times. If you’re on the ball all the time, then Fernandes is brilliant [in deeper midfield].

“Now Kobbie Mainoo is the same I think on the ball, he can be fantastic, but he needs a proper partner next to him. I don’t think Ugarte… he’s got the legs but doesn’t have the quality.

“We know Casemiro had the quality over the years but he’s slowed down now. Again, I look at my career, I wasn’t the greatest in that position, I didn’t know it brilliantly well, but the guy next to me always did.

“They knew it so well, Roy Keane, Nicky Butt and Michael Carrick, they were perfect for me. I don’t think the partnership is working for any of them because they don’t know the position as well as they should.”