According to reports, Manchester United are ‘willing’ to offer Casemiro a new contract, but they want him to take a massive pay-cut.

The Brazil international joined the Premier League giants from Real Madrid during the 2023 summer transfer window for around £60m.

Man Utd signed Casemiro after failing to secure Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, but they were heavily criticised for paying such a substantial fee for the 33-year-old, who was also handed a three-year contract with an option of a further year.

Casemiro enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford, though his form fell off a cliff in his second year as it appeared that he was on borrowed time at Man Utd.

Ahead of this season, Casemiro was heavily linked with an exit and a move to the Saudi Pro League looked likely, though he ended up remaining at Man Utd.

It had been assumed that the veteran midfielder would not play much for Man Utd this season, but he has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence and has re-established himself as one of Ruben Amorim’s most important players.

The Red Devils have certainly been a better team when Casemiro has been involved, so the centre-midfielder remaining at the club beyond this summer is becoming increasingly plausible.

As alluded to above, Casemiro’s contract could be extended on the same terms until 2027, but this is unlikely to happen as he currently earns around £350,000 a week.

Therefore, it has been widely reported that he needs to take a pay cut to extend his stay at Man Utd.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed a detailed update on Casemiro and Harry Maguire’s future at Man Utd.

“Casemiro is a crucial player, in this moment, for Manchester United,” Romano said.

“Credit to Casemiro, because when you are Casemiro and when, you know, there is a lot of criticism, a difficult situation at the club, as it’s been in recent years.

“After winning everything and everything and everything, as Casemiro did with Real Madrid, it’s not easy to try to change people’s minds, the manager, the staff, and also fans. Casemiro did it. Casemiro did a fantastic job, working hard and becoming, once again, a crucial player for this manager.

“So, in this moment, he is really important for Rúben Amorim, but there will be a conversation about his contract because, at the moment, the numbers of his contract, salary, is way too high for Manchester United to extend that.”

Romano added: “This is for Casemiro and for Harry Maguire, or the player could leave on a free.

“Casemiro always received many proposals, especially from the Middle East, especially from Saudi. Casemiro remains a target for many clubs there, but, at the moment, it depends on financials, on the salary.

“Casemiro is fully focused on the pitch now, he wants to help United in this moment, but his situation will depend on the salary. Amorim would love to continue with Casemiro, but again, this depends on the salary discussions.”

Now, a respected account on X with over 680k followers and a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims Man Utd are only ‘willing’ to offer a salary worth up to £150k a week.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Casemiro was handed a contract worth around £350,000-a-week when he joined United over three years ago.

‘We understand @ManUtd willing to give new contract 📄 in the summer on 120k-£150k a week. The player will also talk to Saudi 🇸🇦clubs to see his options.’