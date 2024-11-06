According to reports, Manchester United are ‘determined’ to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

Davies has entered the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich and he’s expected to leave the Bundesliga leaders in 2025.

The Canada international has been heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid in recent months but Man Utd are also being mooted as a possible destination.

If the Red Devils add to their squad in January, they will likely prioritise the signing of a new left-back.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are yet to make an appearance this season as versatile defenders Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have filled in at left-back.

39-year-old Ruben Amorim has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked following last month’s disappointing 2-1 loss at West Ham.

Amorim is expected to implement a 3-4-3 system at Man Utd and attacking full-back Davies would fit into this formation as a left wing-back.

READ: Ruben Amorim and the three-letter word that should excite Man Utd fans



A report in Spain claims Real Madrid are the ‘favourites’ to sign Davies, but Man Utd ‘want to steal’ him from the European giants.

United are said to be ‘determined’ to land Davies and their ‘growing interest could change’ Real Madrid’s chances of winning the race to sign him.

Davies is described as a ‘dream signing’ for Man Utd and they are reportedly ‘willing’ to offer the ‘elite player’ a huge deal.

‘Alphonso Davies, 24, is one of the most coveted players on the European market, and his contract with Bayern Munich ends in 2025, which opens the possibility of a pre-contractual agreement from January 2024. ‘United, aware of this window of opportunity, would be willing to meet the player’s wage demands, which are around £240,000 a week, a high figure but in line with his performance and market potential.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ferdinand, Shearer and Richards all agree on first Man Utd transfer under Ruben Amorim

👉 Ferdinand claims Amorim ‘will scare’ Guardiola as he’ll ‘bring’ four ‘elements’ Man Utd are ‘lacking’

👉 Owen names Man Utd star who won’t play under Amorim as he predicts starting XI

‘The Red Devils’ need for a top-class left-back has become more urgent with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling with injury and form issues. ‘For its part, Real Madrid continue to consider the Canadian as a priority to strengthen its defence. Although the Merengue club has been cautious on salary issues, it does not rule out competing for Davies, who could fit perfectly into its strategy of squad renewal. ‘Both United and Madrid would be willing to make a considerable effort to secure his signing and enjoy his best years.’

Amorim officially joins Man Utd on November 11. His penultimate game in charge of Sporting Lisbon occurred on Tuesday night as his side beat Manchester City 4-1.

Speaking post-match, Amorim admitted Man Utd will not be able to “play the same way” as Sporting Lisbon.

“We will have to adapt. This does not mean anything specifically and it is misleading. We will not be able to transport one reality to another.”

“United cannot play the way we play, they cannot be so defensive. We will have to adapt. Of course it’s good to beat City. But I’ll be living in a different world in Manchester, we’ll have to start from a different point.

“This was a one-off and we had luck on our side. I will take this to the Premier League, but it will be different in Manchester. It will be fun and I am ready for the challenge.”